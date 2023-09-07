Norwegian Court Rules Against Meta in Landmark Privacy Case

A recent verdict handed down by a Norwegian court has reverberated across the tech industry and carries potential ramifications far beyond Norway’s borders. The court ruled in favour of Datatilsynet, the Norwegian data regulator, in a case against Meta Platforms, the parent company of social media giants Facebook and Instagram. This landmark decision effectively quashes Meta’s efforts to evade hefty fines for violating users’ privacy rights. Since August 14, Meta has been facing daily fines amounting to one million crowns (approximately $93,200) for its controversial practices of harvesting user data and leveraging it for targeted advertising, a practice commonly referred to as behavioural advertising.

In a strategic move, Meta had initially sought a temporary injunction against Datatilsynet’s punitive order, which imposed daily fines for a three-month duration. The court’s ruling, however, has dealt a substantial blow to Meta’s attempts to sidestep these penalties. Datatilsynet celebrated the decision as a significant triumph for privacy rights, emphasizing its pivotal role in safeguarding user data.

Implications for Data Privacy Regulation in Europe

What makes this legal battle particularly intriguing is its potential ripple effect on a broader scale, extending well beyond Norway’s borders. Datatilsynet is now considering the possibility of referring this landmark decision to the European Data Protection Board. Should the European regulatory body align with Datatilsynet’s stance, it could result in an unprecedented expansion of the decision’s territorial reach, effectively encompassing the entirety of Europe. This move has the potential to transform the imposed fine into a permanent fixture for Meta across the European continent.

As of now, Datatilsynet has not decided on this potential referral to the European Data Protection Board, but the implications are profound. Despite Norway not being a member of the European Union, it remains part of the European single market, rendering this legal battle far-reaching in its implications.

Meta’s defence rested on several key arguments, including claims that Datatilsynet’s decision was disproportionate, impossible to comply with, and violated other existing laws. However, Judge Henning Kristiansen, in delivering the court’s ruling, underscored that none of these assertions would sway the ultimate outcome. The judgment also carries a directive for Meta to cover Datatilsynet’s legal costs, adding another layer of consequence to this high-stakes legal showdown.

Data Privacy Battle of Meta in Norway

In a digital age where data privacy and the ethical use of user information have taken centre stage, this Norwegian court decision against Meta Platforms serves as a potent reminder of the growing scrutiny and regulatory oversight faced by major tech companies worldwide. The outcome of this case may serve as a precedent, shaping the future of data privacy and behavioural advertising practices in the tech industry for years to come.

Meta has expressed its disappointment in response to the recent verdict but has refrained from confirming whether it intends to pursue an appeal. In a statement provided to Reuters via email, a spokesperson for the company stated, “We are disappointed by today’s decision and will now carefully assess our options moving forward.”

During a two-day court hearing held in August, Meta asserted its commitment to seeking user consent. It contended that Datatilsynet, the regulatory authority involved, employed an “expedited process” that it deemed unnecessary. Meta further argued that this rapid process did not afford the company sufficient time to provide comprehensive responses.

On the other hand, Datatilsynet, the regulator in question, has maintained that it remains unclear when and how Meta intends to request user consent. It asserts that, in the absence of a clear plan, the rights of Meta’s users continue to be violated.

As the situation unfolds, Meta faces the complex task of navigating the legal landscape while addressing concerns surrounding user consent and privacy rights. The company’s next steps will undoubtedly be closely watched by both the public and regulatory bodies.