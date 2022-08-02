Nothing Phone (1) Lite is expected to be launched soon

After launching the new budget flagship yet unique-looking phone, the Nothing Phone (1) now there have been many new rumors floating around about the smartphone maker who will be adding more smartphones to its portfolio, especially new leaks saying that the company will be making its major focus towards a “Lite version” for the Nothing Phone (1) which may be called the Nothing Phone (1) Lite and there are also reports claiming that a new upper variant called the Nothing Phone (2) will be coming too.

What to expect from Nothing Phone (1) Lite

Nothing Phone (1) came with so many good features which include a great and unique-looking Glyph interface and the latest yet flagship level 5G chipset and a flagship level camera too and this unique combination also adds up a great bigger battery with a faster wired charging too.

However, if there is any such lite variant coming for Nothing Phone (1) then to make it safe we can assume that there will be so many cut downs given for the features of the smartphone to bring the cost of the Lite version of the smartphone down.

As per the reports, we will get to see Nothing Phone (1) Lite does not get the support for the Glyph interface which was one of the unique features of the smartphone.

To cut down the cost of the smartphone, we will get to see more such budget-friendly features including the budget-friendly chipset and also a budget-friendly camera setup too.

However, still we will get to see Nothing brand to settle for a new 5G variant yet powerful chipset too. Besides these, we will also get to see 8GB of faster RAM with 128GB of internal storage too.

Getting to the battery side, as per reports this Light version will be having a little bigger battery than its bigger brother which is speculated to be 5,000mAh in battery capacity, and if Nothing goes with the leaks, we might also see the support for reverse wireless charging too thus, making it first ever smartphone especially budget smartphones to come with the support for reverse wireless charging.

How much will it be priced?

Well, getting to the pricing side for Nothing Phone (1) Lite, many such speculations are floating around which say that the base variant will include the configuration of 6GB of RAM, and also a 128GB of storage space is speculated to come for the price tag of $316 which converted to INR will be around Rs. 24,999.

The higher variant which will include the configuration of 8GB of RAM and also a 128GB of storage space will have the price set to $417 which converted to INR will be around Rs. 32,999.