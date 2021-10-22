Nykaa releases IPO launch date, plans to raise up to Rs 5,200 crore!

Restorative startup Nykaa will dispatch its three-day first offer of stock (IPO) on October 28, reports said, adding that the association means to raise up to Rs 5,200 crore through it.

The IPO dates have been fixed from October 28 to November 1, and it will incorporate another issue of Rs 630 crore, the Economic Times nitty-gritty.

An amount of 41,972,660 offers would be open through offer-accessible to be bought (OFS), the report added.

An individual aware of the headway told the work step by step that the association is searching for a valuation of around $7.4 billion in the IPO.

Nykaa, headed by past adventure agent Falguni Nayar, is maybe the most unique new organization to hit the public business areas in Indium. Taking everything into account, it is a useful unicorn, for another, the promoter bundle has most of this stylish association even after its billion-dollar valuation.

The association was set up in 2012 and is the primary area for eminence things. With a chain of real outlets, it has been posting sound numbers- – its FY21 pay from exercises was Rs 2,440 crore. Its monetary supporters fuse TPG and Fidelity.

Nykaa at present gloats about in excess of 1,500 brands in its portfolio, including driving lavish names like Bobbi Brown, L’Occitane, and Estee Lauder, and it has even opened 68 actual stores in the country.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Bofa Securities, Citi, JM Financial, Morgan Stanley, and ICICI Securities are the I-intermediaries working on the issue, a source told reporters in August.