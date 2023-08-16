NYU Professor Locked Out of Social Media Account Following Disagreement with Elon Musk

In a recent turn of events, New York University (NYU) professor and well-known author and public speaker, Scott Galloway, found himself locked out of his social media account, X, after a disagreement with tech mogul Elon Musk. Galloway, who boasts an impressive following of 564,000 on the platform, has been unable to access his account for over two weeks, sparking speculation and raising questions about the power dynamics of social media interactions and freedom of expression.

**The Quarrel and Lockout**

The dispute between Galloway and Musk originated from a post Galloway made on his X account, referencing a Reuters investigation into Tesla. The investigation revealed that Tesla had allegedly formed a secretive team aimed at downplaying complaints about the driving range of its vehicles. Galloway’s commentary on the matter criticized the company’s practices while humorously suggesting that users should “totally bank with X,” a jab at Musk’s plans to expand the platform into a comprehensive financial tool.

Galloway’s critical stance did not sit well with Musk, who reportedly felt “unfairly attacked” by the professor’s comments. According to sources, a mutual friend of both parties conveyed Musk’s desire to meet and discuss the issue. Galloway, however, declined the invitation, which marked a pivotal moment in their interaction.

**Locked Out of X**

Two days after declining the meeting with Musk, Galloway discovered that he was unable to access his X account. This unexpected lockout left the NYU professor without the ability to post or engage with his followers for a staggering 17 days. Galloway expressed his frustration and confusion on Threads, the platform’s posting feature, where he informed his audience about the ongoing issue.

Intriguingly, not only was Galloway locked out of his account, but his X posts also appeared to be absent from the platform’s search tool. This sparked concerns about potential content suppression or punitive actions taken against the professor.

**Freedom of Expression and Social Media Power Dynamics**

This incident shines a spotlight on the power dynamics present in the world of social media. With influential figures like Elon Musk having the ability to sway public opinion and even impact a user’s account status, questions arise regarding the extent to which freedom of expression can be exercised on these platforms. The episode underscores the broader conversation about the responsibilities of social media platforms in ensuring open discourse while maintaining a healthy balance between user expression and respect for all viewpoints.

**Galloway’s Critique and Humor**

Galloway, known for his sharp critique and wit, did not shy away from expressing his opinions about Musk even after the lockout. He continued to share posts on Threads, where he criticized Musk’s Twitter habits and commented on various incidents involving the tech magnate. One of Galloway’s posts humorously referred to a situation where Palo Alto police dealt with an individual under the influence of ketamine who wanted to fight. The post featured a picture of a shirtless Musk, alluding to the infamous rivalry between Musk and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

**Media Backlash and Reactions**

The incident also drew attention from media outlets, particularly after the lockout gained public awareness. Additionally, when Reuters published its investigative piece on Tesla, X users reportedly experienced a five-second delay when trying to access links to the Reuters website. This apparent reaction from X sparked debates about the platform’s stance on certain content and its influence on information dissemination.

**Conclusion**

The lockout of NYU professor Scott Galloway from his X account following a disagreement with Elon Musk sheds light on the intricate interplay between influential figures and social media platforms. It raises vital questions about freedom of expression in digital spaces and the role of platforms in shaping public discourse. The incident serves as a reminder of the evolving nature of online interactions and the broader implications of clashes between prominent personalities within these virtual realms.

