O! Millionaire is not just another lottery; it’s the world’s first green draw, where the excitement of winning meets an environmental mission. By joining the O! Millionaire Draw, you are not only chasing your dreams but also contributing to a green initiative aimed at reducing carbon emissions and combating climate change.

How to Join

Here are the steps to participate in the O! Millionaire Grand Draw and Raffle Draw:

Go to O! Millionaire website and register by filling the required details Fill in the required details such as full name, date of birth, nationality, country of residence, and city. Remember, you need to be at least 18 years old to participate in O! Millionaire. Verify your registration. An OTP that will be sent to you via sms or email. Set a strong password. Create a strong password and click Create An Account.

Congratulations! You are now part of the O! Millionaire community.

How to Play

To join the O! Millionaire Draw, you must purchase a Green Certificate.

Log in to your account. Select seven numbers ranging from 1 to 44. You can select on your own or try the quick pick feature that selects numbers randomly on your behalf. Proceed to checkout. To make payment, you have two options: By your card or, Balance available in your wallet.

And done! You are now a holder of a Green Certificate.

Green Certificate

The O! Millionaire Green Certificate is your ticket to win your best life! For as low as AED 25, you can enter the draw and stand a chance to win the grand prize of AED 100 million. Every purchase of a Green Certificate supports our planet-saving initiative through Oasis Park, making each entry a step towards a greener future.

Oasis Park

O! Millionaire is more than just winning, it embodies a visionary mission to mitigate climate change through Oasis Park, a green sanctuary dedicated to offsetting carbon emissions. Powered entirely by renewable energy, Oasis Park is established on arid lands, transforming them into lush habitats with millions of trees.

Prizes

Winning at O! Millionaire is easy! Participants can win prizes if they match at least three numbers out of seven. Match all seven numbers in any order to win the O! Millionaire Grand Prize of AED 100 million!

Every week, the O! Millionaire Draw also guarantees one Green Certificate holder a prize of AED 100,000. Winners are selected from the unique Raffle IDs of the Green Certificates sold within the same week.

Double and Secure

Go bigger and keep the Grand Prize with Secure the Prize! Participants can keep the entire amount to themselves, and split only with winners who secured as well.

Your winnings could even be doubled to an astounding AED 200 million through Double and the Prize.

Maximize your luck with Double & Secure! Double the Grand Prize all for YOURSELF when you match all 7 numbers.

Live Draw

Join the excitement of the O! Millionaire Live Draw every Thursday at 8:00 PM (UAE Time) on Facebook and YouTube. Packed with incredible prizes and thrilling experiences, the live draw has become a sensational hit, attracting participants from all walks of life.

Checking Your Winnings

If your Green Certificate ID is drawn or if you match at least three out of seven numbers, checking your winnings is easy. Simply log into your O! Millionaire account at omillionaire.com to see if you’ve won.

Don’t miss out! Play now to win your best life!