OceanGate CEO Exploits University Interns, Resulting in Electrical System Failure of Ill-Fated Titan Sub

Stockton Rush, 61, the CEO of OceanGate, has been accused of engaging university interns from Washington State University (WSU) to work on the critical electrical systems of the ill-fated Titan submarine. This revelation comes amidst claims that Rush disregarded safety warnings leading up to the tragic incident.

Tragically, the vessel suffered a “catastrophic implosion,” resulting in the deaths of Rush, French Titanic expert Paul Henry Nargeolet (77), British billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding (58), Shahzada Dawood (58), and his son Suleman (19). The incident occurred approximately an hour and forty-five minutes into the voyage to the wreckage of the Titanic.

The sub’s contact was lost during the journey, prompting extensive efforts to locate the five missing passengers. On June 22, parts of the vessel and “presumed human remains” were discovered.

Safety Concerns Ignored and Inexperienced Interns Engaged in Designing the Ill-Fated Submarine

Mr. Dawood and his son Suleman, who had paid a substantial sum of $250,000 each for the voyage, had expressed legitimate concerns regarding the safety of the Titan submarine. Their apprehensions were dismissed by Mr. Stockton, who went as far as traveling to London to assure them that venturing into the depths of the Atlantic was “safer than crossing the street” and “way safer than flying in a helicopter or even scuba diving.”

In a startling revelation, it was discovered that the submarine had been constructed using readily available components, commonly found in camping shops, rather than utilizing specialized equipment. Despite the lack of sophisticated engineering, Mr. Stockton maintained his confidence in the sub’s safety and viability.

Adding further cause for alarm, a report has surfaced suggesting that university interns designed the safety system of the ill-fated submarine. This revelation raises serious questions about the competence and expertise involved in the construction and operation of the vessel, especially considering the high-stakes nature of the expedition to the depths of the ocean.

These developments paint a troubling picture of the decision-making process and safety standards employed by OceanGate and its CEO. The disregard for genuine concerns, the use of off-the-shelf components, and the reliance on inexperienced interns in critical design areas highlight a series of lapses that contributed to the eventual catastrophic implosion of the Titan submarine, resulting in the tragic loss of lives.

Former Intern’s Claims Raise Doubts about Submarine’s Electrical System Design

A former intern told the university’s paper in February 2018, “The whole electrical system — that was our design, we implemented it, and it works.” Further, he added, “We are on the precipice of making history, and all of our systems are going down to the Titanic. It is an awesome feeling.”

According to reports from the school paper, Mark Walsh, a former student and treasurer of WSU’s Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers club was approached by Tony Nissen, OceanGate’s director of engineering, to discuss the company’s challenges. In response, Walsh and fellow students volunteered to provide potential solutions.

Impressed with their initiative, Nissen extended an unexpected offer, stating, “OK, you’re hired.” After graduating in 2017, Walsh joined OceanGate as the company’s electrical engineering lead, overseeing a team of five individuals, including Nissen and two interns from WSU.

In the aftermath of the tragic incident, the Titanic Foundation conducts a comprehensive review of records. Jessica Sanders, president of RMS Titanic, Inc., expressed concerns regarding the truthfulness and accuracy of statements made by Stockton Rush. She stated, “We have now our own internal questions about the representations [OceanGate] made that we made the basis on giving PH the OK to go.”

Sanders further explained that they are revisiting and verifying the representations made to their organization and the court. These stories’ emergence cast doubt on the claims’ veracity and necessitates a thorough internal investigation. Notably, Washington State University did not have an established formal internship program with OceanGate.

Conclusion of WSU-OceanGate Collaboration as WSU Alumni Depart Positions

According to a spokesperson’s statement, the affiliation between Washington State University (WSU) and OceanGate stemmed from the involvement of WSU Everett graduates employed by the company. These graduates expressed an interest in giving back to their alma mater by mentoring a senior capstone project.

The spokesperson clarified that student capstone projects should not be interpreted as formal contracts or partnerships. Instead, they serve as industry-driven initiatives to provide students with hands-on experience under expert supervision within their respective fields of study.

The collaboration between WSU Everett and OceanGate concluded when the WSU alums working at the company departed from their positions. Consequently, the hosting of WSU Everett capstone projects at OceanGate ended.

Comments

comments