A major participant in the Indian EV sector, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., has run afoul of the Maharashtra government. A letter requesting an explanation for running showrooms and service centers without the required trade certificates has been served to the corporation. The company’s retail strategy and customer trust may be significantly impacted by this governmental scrutiny.

The Allegations: Unauthorised Showrooms and Sales

The Maharashtra Transport Commissioner’s Office notified Ola Electric on March 31, 2025, that a number of its stores were functioning without trade certificates. Joint Transport Commissioner Ravi Gaikwad signed the letter, which stressed that it is a major penal infraction to sell cars without the necessary paperwork.

The notification states that Ola Electric has three days to explain this violation. Authorities may take severe measures, such as penalties, closing down unapproved outlets, or even starting legal action, if the corporation doesn’t react in a satisfactory manner.

The Legal Framework: What the Law Says

The sale and trade of motor vehicles in India are governed by the Central Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and its associated rules. Specifically:

Section 39 of the Act mandates that all vehicle distributors and manufacturers obtain a business certificate before registering vehicles.

Rule 33 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 reinforces this requirement.

Rule 35 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 states that every dealership or showroom must secure an independent business certificate from the relevant registration authority.

By allegedly bypassing these legal requirements, Ola Electric has put itself at risk of regulatory backlash, raising questions about its compliance mechanisms.

The Special Inspection Drive: Ola Under the Scanner

This notice didn’t come out of nowhere. Earlier, on March 21, 2025, the Maharashtra Transport Commissioner had directed all regional transport offices (RTOs) to conduct a special inspection mission to check whether Ola Electric showrooms were compliant with trade certificate regulations.

The findings? Many of Ola’s stores were found to be operating without the necessary trade certification, triggering the notice and potential enforcement actions.

Impact on Ola Electric: A Speed Bump in Expansion Plans?

Ola Electric has been aggressively expanding its physical retail network across India, including Maharashtra. The company’s direct-to-customer (D2C) model, which eliminates traditional dealership networks, relies heavily on experience centers and service hubs. The current regulatory scrutiny could derail these expansion efforts.

Possible Implications:

Disruptions in Operations: If authorities crack down, Ola may be forced to shut down unauthorized outlets, impacting customer deliveries and service availability.

Reputation Damage: Legal troubles can shake consumer confidence, leading potential buyers to reconsider their EV purchases.

Financial Setbacks: Regulatory penalties and compliance costs could put additional strain on the company’s finances.

Ripple Effect in Other States: This could set a precedent for similar investigations in other states, forcing Ola to ensure compliance nationwide.

Ola’s Silence: No Official Response Yet

As of now, Ola Electric has not issued any public statement or response regarding the notice. NDTV Profit, which accessed the notice, reported that an email sent to Ola seeking clarification remained unanswered.

If Ola does not address this issue promptly and transparently, the situation could escalate further, leading to possible legal action and stricter oversight from transport authorities in multiple states.

What’s Next? Can Ola Steer Through This?

Ola Electric now faces a critical test. Its response in the next three days will determine whether it can navigate this regulatory storm smoothly or face more stringent action. Possible courses of action include:

Obtaining the necessary trade certificates to ensure compliance and continue operations.

Negotiating with state authorities to avoid severe penalties and assure future adherence to regulations.

Revamping internal compliance mechanisms to prevent such legal troubles from arising again.

Credits: NDTV Profit

Conclusion: A Wake-Up Call for Ola and the EV Industry

This development serves as a wake-up call not just for Ola Electric but for the entire EV industry in India. As the sector grows rapidly, regulatory compliance will become a key challenge that all players must navigate carefully.

For now, all eyes are on Ola Electric’s response. Will the company resolve this issue swiftly, or is it heading for a prolonged legal battle? The coming days will provide the answer.