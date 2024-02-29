OnePlus, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, has once again sparked the tech world with its latest offering, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition.

This special edition smartphone, revealed at the renowned Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, is expected to captivate mobile gaming fanatics and smartphone enthusiasts alike with its distinctive look and thrilling features inspired by miHoYo’s famous mobile game Genshin Impact.

What’s the price for OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition, priced at ₹49,999 for the 16GB RAM/256GB storage option, provides a compelling combination of performance and design. This variant of the OnePlus 12R, priced at ₹45,999 for the same RAM and storage settings, features distinctive design alterations and UI adjustments to enhance the gaming experience.

Starting March 19, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition will be available on Amazon, OnePlus.in, and select OnePlus Experience Stores. Furthermore, customers can benefit from significant discounts and exchange incentives, making it even more desirable.

What’s Special about OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition ?

OnePlus has gone above and beyond to make the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition stand out from the rest. The smartphone has design elements inspired by the character of Keqing and comes in an exclusive ‘Electro Violet’ color version with the name “Keqing” written at the bottom, providing a touch of refinement and individuality.

The bundle includes a collectible gift box with a special Keqing-themed case, a personalized charging cord and adapter, and a unique Lighting Stiletto design on the SIM tray, making it a must-have for gaming lovers and OnePlus fanatics alike.

What are the specs you get inside?

While preserving the formidable technical specs of the normal OnePlus 12R, such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU and Adreno 740 GPU, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition elevates the gaming experience to unprecedented heights. Gamers can enjoy excellent images and seamless gaming from the 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display, which also supports LTPO4.0.

In addition to visual improvements, OnePlus has made various UI tweaks geared exclusively for Genshin Impact fans. Every aspect, from a custom charging animation to a one-of-a-kind live wallpaper and Always On Display features, is thoughtfully developed to immerse users in the Genshin Impact universe.

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition features a flexible camera combination that includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor with OIS and EIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens for exceptional photography and cinematography capabilities. The 16MP front-facing camera meets all selfie and video-calling demands.

Furthermore, the smartphone provides smooth connection options like as NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a dual nano-SIM configuration, allowing users to be connected and engaged wherever they go.

Conclusion

To summarize, the release of the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is a significant milestone for both OnePlus and mobile gaming aficionados.

This special edition smartphone provides a totally immersive gaming experience by combining stunning design features inspired by the popular game Genshin Impact with cutting-edge technology features.

As it becomes accessible to consumers, it represents OnePlus’ commitment to innovation and providing cutting-edge technology to its customers. With competitive pricing, exclusive incentives, and a slew of exclusive features, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is sure to fascinate gamers and smartphone aficionados alike.

As the IT community eagerly welcomes this latest product, it ushers in a new era of mobile gaming greatness.

