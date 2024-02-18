In an unexpected turn of events, OnePlus, the renowned smartphone company, has found itself in hot water due to a dispute about the storage type of its latest OnePlus 12R smartphone. Buyers who chose the 256GB handset model were promised UFS 4.0-based storage at launch, only to learn that the phone used UFS 3.1 flash storage.

To alleviate consumer unhappiness, OnePlus has stated that impacted owners could request a full refund if they are displeased with the smartphone. Let’s go deeper into the specifics of this surprising occurrence.

The Storage-Type Fiasco in OnePLus 12R

OnePlus first marketed the 256GB option of the OnePlus 12R as possessing cutting-edge UFS 4.0-based storage, a significant boost over its predecessor.

However, differences developed when independent sources surfaced, contradicting OnePlus’ statements and indicating that the smartphone did include UFS 3.1 flash storage.

This mismatch infuriated purchasers, who felt deceived by the company’s marketing claims.

OnePlus Admits Mistake

Kinder Liu, OnePlus’ president and COO, acknowledged the blunder and published a statement to clarify the situation. He admitted that, owing to an oversight, the storage increased by Trinity Engine in some models was incorrectly promoted as UFS 4.0.

However, Liu confirmed that all variations of the OnePlus 12R, including the 256GB model, indeed use UFS 3.1 storage.

To address the issue, OnePlus has extended an offer of full refunds to unhappy owners of the 256GB model.

OnePlus offers a 100% Refund to Unsatisfied 12R Buyers to compensate for the mistake

In an act of goodwill, OnePlus has extended the time for refund claims to March 16, 2024. Buyers who are displeased with the storage configuration of their OnePlus 12R can contact OnePlus customer support to start the return procedure.

This window of opportunity allows concerned consumers to return the gadget and obtain a full refund of their purchase price.

This deal provides a lifeline for purchasers who purchased the OnePlus 12R with the expectation of UFS 4.0 storage. It allows people to evaluate their purchase and request a refund if they feel deceived or disappointed with the goods.

However, it is vital to note that any additional discounts or incentives received throughout the purchase process may alter the return amount, according to OnePlus’ policy.