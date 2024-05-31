If you’ve been eyeing the OnePlus 12R, now might be the perfect time to snag one. Flipkart has rolled out some enticing discounts on this powerful device, making it an even better deal. Let’s dive into what makes the OnePlus 12R a standout and how you can take advantage of the current offers.

Big Savings on Flipkart for OnePlus 12R

The OnePlus 12R, originally launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 39,999, is now available at a discounted rate on Flipkart.

The base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is listed for Rs. 36,829. But the savings don’t stop there.

If you make your purchase using an HDFC credit card for EMI transactions, you can get an additional discount of Rs. 1,250, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 35,579. Moreover, there’s a special discount of Rs. 1,863 available. For those using Flipkart Axis Bank cards, a 5 percent cashback is also on the table, sweetening the deal even further. EMI options start at just Rs. 1,295 per month, making the purchase even more accessible.

Higher Variant Discount

The 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model is also available at a discounted price. Originally priced at Rs. 45,999, it is now listed at Rs. 42,539 on Flipkart. This variant is perfect for users who need extra storage and RAM for more intensive tasks and multitasking.

OnePlus 12R: Key Specifications

The OnePlus 12R is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, one of the latest and most powerful processors from Qualcomm. This ensures that the phone can handle anything from intensive gaming to seamless multitasking with ease. The device runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14, providing a smooth and customizable user experience.

The phone features a stunning 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264×2,780 pixels) LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen. This display not only offers vibrant colors and deep blacks but also ensures smooth scrolling and fluid visuals, thanks to its adaptive refresh rate.

Camera System

The OnePlus 12R boasts a versatile triple rear camera setup:

50-megapixel primary sensor: Utilizing the Sony IMX890 sensor, it captures detailed and vibrant photos in various lighting conditions.

8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera: Perfect for capturing expansive landscapes and group photos.

2-megapixel macro camera: Ideal for close-up shots, capturing minute details that are often missed by standard lenses.

For selfies, the phone is equipped with a 16-megapixel front camera, ensuring you always look your best in video calls and social media posts.

Storage and Battery

The OnePlus 12R offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, providing ample space for all your apps, photos, and videos. The device is backed by a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC wired charging. This means you can get a full day’s power in just a short charging session, keeping you connected and productive throughout the day.

Why Now is the Best Time to Buy

Apart from the base discount, Flipkart is offering several additional discounts and benefits. This includes:

HDFC Credit Card EMI Discount: An extra Rs. 1,250 off for using HDFC credit cards on EMI transactions.

Special Discount: An additional Rs. 1,863 off on the listed price.

Flipkart Axis Bank Cashback: 5 percent cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank users.

Flipkart Axis Bank Cashback: 5 percent cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank users. Exchange Offers: Further reduce the price by trading in your old device.

No-Cost EMI: Spread the cost over several months without paying any extra interest.

Comparison with Other Platforms

Currently, both the OnePlus website and Amazon are selling the base variant of the OnePlus 12R at Rs. 39,999, with the 256GB variant listed at Rs. 45,999. Compared to these prices, Flipkart’s offer is significantly more attractive, especially with the additional discounts and cashback options.

Conclusion

The OnePlus 12R is a powerhouse of a device, packed with top-tier specs and features. Whether you’re a gamer, a photography enthusiast, or someone who just needs a reliable and fast smartphone, the OnePlus 12R has got you covered.

With the current discounts on Flipkart, now is the perfect time to make your purchase. Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals, and upgrade to the OnePlus 12R to enjoy a superior smartphone experience.