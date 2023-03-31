OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Smartphone Specification Revealed

OnePlus, the popular smartphone manufacturer, has recently confirmed the specs for their upcoming device, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. This new device promises to be a great addition to the OnePlus Nord lineup, with an impressive range of features and specifications. So, let’s take a look into the specification and feature side of the smartphone in depth.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite – What will it feature on the specification side?

So, let’s start with the specification side first! Here the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite on the front is expected to feature a bigger 6.72-inches display which will be coming with support for a peak resolution of up to FHD. This display will offer a high-quality viewing experience, with sharp and vibrant colors that are sure to impress. Additionally, the device will come with a 120Hz refresh rate, which means that scrolling and animations will be silky smooth, and responsive.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, known for its powerful performance and energy efficiency for a budget-range smartphone. This processor will be coupled with 8GB of RAM which will be a virtual RAM where the system will be using the system storage and converting it as RAM storage. On the storage side, the smartphone will come with a faster 128GB of internal storage, which should provide plenty of space for all your apps, games, and media.

The device will also feature a triple-lens camera system on the back, with a 108MP primary lens, a 2MP sensor. This camera system is sure to provide stunning photos and videos, with a range of shooting modes and features to choose from. On the front, the device will come with a 16MP selfie camera, which should be sufficient for all your video calls and selfies.

Other features of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will include a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support of up to 67W, 5G connectivity, and a range of sensors including an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device will run on Android 13 out of the box, with OnePlus’ OxygenOS 13 skin on top.

Talking more about the software side, the company is providing an offer to provide an overall security update for up to 2 major Android updates and then 4 major security updates too.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite – Pricing

Talking about the pricing side, here the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be launched for a pricing of €329.

Conclusion

Overall, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite looks like a fantastic device that offers a great balance of features and specifications at an affordable price point. Whether you’re a fan of OnePlus devices or just looking for a great mid-range smartphone, the Nord CE 3 Lite is worth keeping an eye on.