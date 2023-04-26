OnePlus Pad Pricing and Availability Detailed Revealed

The long-awaited Android tablet from OnePlus has now received price and availability information, giving tech aficionados a better idea of what to expect. The firm has disclosed the OnePlus Pad’s price, which will be $479 in the US and $649 in Canada, after months of speculation. Pre-orders for the gadget will start on April 28 for those who are keen to get their hands on one. But there’s more!

Additionally, the business has a unique offer for pre-orderers: a 50% discount on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 when buying the tablet. Additionally, customers who order the tablet can benefit from a $50 trade-in credit deal.

A Long Wait Comes to an End

When the OnePlus Pad was first introduced in February, information about its cost and availability was scant. At least one of these problems has ultimately been fixed by the firm, and further details regarding the device’s release plans have also been provided.

Getting a glimpse of the specification and features of the OnePlus Pad

The tablet has excellent specs, including an 8GB RAM and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 CPU. Additionally, it will include a big 9,510mAh battery and 128GB of internal storage, which together should allow for more than 12 hours of continuous operation. The tablet can be completely charged from empty to 100% in just 80 minutes with to the device’s SuperVOOC charging speeds of up to 67W.

The 11.61-inch screen on the OnePlus Pad has a 7:5 aspect ratio and a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. The aspect ratio is perfect for movies, video games, books, and web pages because it enables viewers to easily see the material in any direction. Additionally, the tablet has ‘Omnibearing Sound Field’ technology, which uses four separate speakers to produce superb sound quality in all directions.

How to Pre-order this new tablet

Customers who already placed a pre-purchase for the tablet have the option of canceling their order or paying the remaining money in order to receive the OnePlus Pad plus their choice of a free keyboard or pen accessory. Pre-orders for the tablet will be accepted beginning on April 28.

There are various items for sale for the tablet. The OnePlus Stylo costs $99, while the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard is priced at $149. The Folio Case, a protective case that costs $39, is furthermore available.

Availability Details

The OnePlus Pad will be sold on Amazon sometime in May for individuals who don’t feel safe ordering via the OnePlus website.

Conclusion:

The OnePlus Pad, which offers great specifications at a cheap price point, is shaping up to be an interesting addition to the tablet market. With a big 9,510mAh battery with SuperVOOC charging, a potent MediaTek Dimensity 9000 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and other features, this tablet guarantees a quick and fluid user experience.

Additionally, it is a fantastic gadget for streaming movies, playing games, reading books, and browsing the web thanks to the 11.61-inch screen’s 7:5 aspect ratio and maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. It becomes even more appealing when you take advantage of a special deal that includes a $50 trade-in credit promotion and a 50% discount on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 when you buy the tablet.

Overall, the OnePlus Pad is a compelling option for anyone looking for a new tablet thanks to its great features and affordable pricing. It will be fascinating to see how it compares to other tablets and how customers feel about this new product from OnePlus.

So, are you looking to get in hands with this new OnePlus Pad, right now? Share what you think about this new tablet from OnePlus.

