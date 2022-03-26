OnePlus Pad speculated with 12.4 Inch display with 45W fast charging support

It appears that OnePlus intends to join the tablet industry as well. Smart TVs, audio items, and smartphones are already available from the firm.

In 2021, the company entered the wearable industry as well, and it is currently slated to release its first tablet shortly.

Mukul Sharma, a tipster, recently reported that the OnePlus Pad has already started mass production and would be available shortly.

OnePlus Pad – Latest Leaks and Rumors

The details and pricing of the claimed item have now been leaked online. On Twitter, a tipster going by the handle Sam (Shadow Leak) said that the OnePlus Pad will include a big display and a battery with fast charging capability. Here’s all we’ve heard about the impending OnePlus tablet thus far.

It is reported to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 CPU. It could have 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is likely to come pre-installed with Android 12L.

The gadget may include a 10,090mAh battery. The OnePlus Pad will most likely feature 45W fast charging. This might be a selling factor for the tablet, as quick charging is uncommon in tablets.

The OnePlus Pad is also said to include a large 12.4-inch OLED display. Previous leaks indicated that the device’s display supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. While this may not be the largest screen size on the market, it appears that the business intends to provide a larger display than one may assume.

Samsung just unveiled the Galaxy Tab S8+, which features the same high refresh rate display and battery unit as the Galaxy Tab S8. For those looking for a larger screen, Samsung is selling the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which has a gigantic 14.6-inch display, which is larger than the 12.9-inch panel seen on Apple’s iPad Pro.

The OnePlus Pad is said to include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as a 3.5mm headphone port. In terms of optics, the gadget might include a twin rear camera arrangement at the back.

A 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary camera might be included in the system. The gadget will allegedly include an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

OnePlus Pad – Leaked Pricing

It is presently unknown when the brand intends to release this tablet or what price range it intends to target. According to the specifications, the business may target the mid-range premium tablet market.

According to the source, the OnePlus tablet might be priced at CNY 2999, which is around Rs 35,950 in India when converted.

It’s worth noting that OnePlus hasn’t officially acknowledged the existence of any tablet, so customers should take all of the information with a grain of salt.

Also Read: