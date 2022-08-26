Only Rs.9 for a Flight to Vietnam. Check out the Fantastic Offer from Vietnam Airlines.

If you are thinking about visiting Vietnam, there is some good news for you. Vietjet Airlines is doing a special promotion in which they are giving away plane tickets for the low price of $9. The 30,000 promotional tickets are only available from August 15 to March 26.

This offer is valid on 17 flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad to four destinations in Vietnam: Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Phu Quoc.

Vietjet now operates four flights per week between New Delhi/Mumbai and Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City. Vietjet will introduce eleven new flights beginning in September 2022.

Government officials and business executives from both countries met last week in Ho Chi Minh City for the India-Vietnam Tourism Promotion Conference, which was held on August 17 in Ho Chi Minh City to explore how to enhance inbound tourism from India. The meeting, hosted by the Indian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, was attended by Pham Van Thuy, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), and Pranay Verma, Indian Ambassador to Vietnam.

Recognizing the importance of commercial relationships between travel companies in both countries in boosting the travel market in Vietnam, 34 travel companies from both countries conducted conversations and exchanged tourism information to increase demand for Indians to visit Vietnam.

Through a series of bilateral conferences and other activities, including sponsored business trips, Vietnam has actively encouraged Indians to visit their nation. VNAT hopes that these initiatives will allow its travel business to get into a 1.4 billion-person market.

A direct flight from an Indian metropolis to a Vietnamese city takes roughly five to six hours, but connecting through Bangkok or Singapore could increase the trip time to ten or twelve hours.

At the moment, budget airlines Vietjet Air and IndiGo run a dozen or so weekly direct flights between cities in the two nations.