OpenAI CEO to raise $100 million for Global Cryptocurrency Worldcoin

In a groundbreaking move that could revolutionize the cryptocurrency landscape, OpenAI CEO, in collaboration with prominent investors, is set to raise a staggering $100 million for the development and launch of a new global cryptocurrency called Worldcoin. This ambitious venture aims to create a decentralized digital currency that transcends borders and provides financial inclusion to individuals across the globe.

According to a report from the Financial Times on Sunday (May 14), insiders familiar with the matter revealed that Worldcoin is currently engaged in discussions to secure $100 million in funding that OpenAI CEO has raised before its official launch, a period marked by challenging conditions for digital currencies.

One of the sources remarked, “Given the current bear market and crypto winter, it is truly remarkable for a project within this realm to attract such a substantial investment.”

Worldcoin’s funding endeavours: Advanced talks for an investor group

According to sources familiar with the matter, Worldcoin is currently engaged in advanced discussions to secure additional funding as it gears up for its upcoming launch within the next few weeks.

The investor group involved in the talks comprises both existing and new participants, as confirmed by one of the sources. Among the previous investors in Worldcoin are prominent names such as Khosla Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz’s crypto fund, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, and internet entrepreneur Reid Hoffman.

Worldcoin, co-founded by Altman and Alex Blania in 2019, has maintained a relatively low profile compared to OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, which recently entered into a lucrative multibillion-dollar agreement with Microsoft earlier this year.

Worldcoin statement

Earlier this month, Worldcoin introduced a digital wallet with the objective of enhancing access to digital identity and global financial services. Developed specifically for the Worldcoin ecosystem, the World App allows users to authenticate through World ID, acquire Worldcoin tokens, and conduct digital transactions globally.

In a blog post, Worldcoin stated, “World App represents a distinct type of wallet. It is not intended to support every token or encompass the full range of functionalities that cryptocurrencies offer. Instead, it has been purposefully designed by TFH (Tools for Humanity) to prioritize a select set of key features for Worldcoin and Ethereum, ensuring simplicity and familiarity for universal usability.”

Insights from Ripple’s head of payments products

PYMNTS recently delved into the use of cryptocurrency in B2B payments during a discussion with Brendan Berry, the Head of Payments Products at Ripple, an enterprise crypto solutions provider. Berry acknowledged the volatility that has affected the cryptocurrency industry.

Reflecting on the events of 2022, Berry commented, “There were significant layoffs, business closures, and financial losses for consumers. As we move forward, there is a justified scepticism that distinguishes the excessive hype and speculative investments that fueled the bull market from genuine companies and technologies that address actual customer challenges.”

Berry emphasized that this period of healthy skepticism presents an opportune moment to actively contribute as a “builder” in the cryptocurrency industry.

Building opportunities in the cryptocurrency space

According to the PYMNTS report titled “Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, and Cross-Border Payments: Selecting a Blockchain Technology Partner,” research revealed that while numerous businesses recognize blockchain payment technology as a crucial factor in streamlining cross-border transactions, more than half of them expressed concerns regarding regulatory risks associated with it.

Berry highlighted that his company’s focus is on “facilitating the movement of value at the speed of information,” emphasizing that the enduring practical benefits of cryptocurrencies can be found within the realm of payments.

Berry noted, “The adoption and interest from businesses in leveraging cryptocurrencies for seamless cross-border transactions have been substantial and are showing signs of further acceleration.”

The mission of OpenAI CEO to raise $100 million for Worldcoin signifies a transformative step in the cryptocurrency landscape. Challenges such as regulatory compliance and market volatility need to be addressed. Worldcoin’s partnerships and focus on scalability and sustainability are key to its success. With the potential to bridge economic disparities and empower underserved regions, Worldcoin could revolutionize the global financial system.

