OpenAI, under the leadership of CEO Sam Altman, has announced significant steps to enhance its AI capabilities and address safety concerns. The company is training a new flagship AI model to succeed GPT-4 and has established a new safety committee to oversee critical safety and security decisions. This move comes as the company faces heightened scrutiny over its commitment to AI safety.

Formation of a New Safety Committee

In response to growing concerns about AI safety, OpenAI has formed a safety and security committee. This committee will provide recommendations to the board on crucial safety and security issues. The committee is chaired by Bret Taylor and includes directors Adam D’Angelo and Nicole Seligman, as well as CEO Sam Altman.

The primary task of this committee is to evaluate and enhance OpenAI’s safety processes and safeguards. According to a blog post by OpenAI, the committee’s initial mission is to conduct a comprehensive review over the next 90 days and then present its findings to the full board. OpenAI plans to publicize the recommendations it adopts following this review.

Training the Next Frontier Model

OpenAI has begun training a new AI model intended to be the next step beyond GPT-4. This model is anticipated to bring advanced capabilities that will further OpenAI’s progress towards artificial general intelligence (AGI). The company has not provided detailed specifics about the new model but highlighted its potential to significantly enhance AI capabilities.

Recently, OpenAI introduced an updated version of GPT-4, known as GPT-4o, which features native audio inputs and outputs. This enhancement allows users to engage in more humanlike conversations with the AI, including speaking and showing visual inputs to the bot. This development marks a significant step in making AI interactions more intuitive and natural for users.

Internal and External Scrutiny

OpenAI’s recent moves come amid increased scrutiny from industry experts and former employees regarding its commitment to AI safety. Notably, Jan Leike and Ilya Sutskever, leaders of a team dedicated to aligning AI systems with human interests, resigned from the company earlier this month. Leike publicly criticized OpenAI for prioritizing “shiny products” over safety and claimed the safety team lacked sufficient computational resources.

Beyond internal issues, OpenAI has also faced external controversies. The company has been criticized for using strict nondisclosure agreements to silence departing employees. Additionally, OpenAI was recently involved in a public dispute with actress Scarlett Johansson, further complicating its public relations landscape.

OpenAI’s Commitment to Safety

The establishment of the new safety committee underscores OpenAI’s response to these criticisms and its commitment to ensuring AI safety. The committee is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the company’s policies and procedures to better manage the risks associated with advanced AI technologies.

OpenAI’s blog post emphasized the importance of this initiative: “OpenAI has recently begun training its next frontier model and we anticipate the resulting systems to bring us to the next level of capabilities on our path to AGI.” This statement reflects the dual focus on advancing AI technology while also addressing the associated safety concerns.

The next few months will be critical for OpenAI as the safety committee conducts its review and makes recommendations. The company’s ability to balance innovation with safety will likely determine its future trajectory and its role in the AI industry.

OpenAI is at a pivotal point, making significant advancements in AI technology while also facing substantial scrutiny regarding safety and ethical practices. The formation of the safety committee and the initiation of training for a new flagship model represent key steps in addressing these challenges. As OpenAI moves forward, its efforts to improve safety protocols and enhance AI capabilities will be closely watched by industry stakeholders and the public alike.