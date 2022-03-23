OYO to Offer Free Accommodation to Ukraine refugees

Indian based tech hospitality, start-up – Oyo, announced on Tuesday that they will provide free accommodation for anyone fleeing Ukraine. Initiating this effort with Poland, the company has started communicating with hundreds of Belvilla home owners to bring in refugees from Ukraine and host them.

Oyo now joins a plethora of other companies providing aid to Ukraine and its people while pausing their business in Russia.

The company stated that accommodation will be free of cost refuges from Ukraine who cannot afford them. The costs will be borne by the company and the generous homeowners opening their homes to people who need them. Administrative help and part of the operational costs will be borne by Oyo themselves.

Ritesh Agarwal, the founder and CEO of Oyo spoke on how the selfless owners inspire people not only around them but even people of the company. He went on to say that Oyo has the full support of these homeowners and that they are exploring new avenues further help people displaced by the war.

OYO even set up a fundraiser urging their employees and others to offer donations. These donations will go directly to the house landlords opening up their homes to refugees and other organisations working on providing a roof for the refugees. Donations can be done by following this link – https://www.oyorooms.com/ukraine/.

Mr. Ritesh Agarwal even said that they are assisting in funding various NGOs as these organisations are on the front row when it comes to helping people during a crisis. Oyo has even contacted the Polish and various other European countries’ embassies that are situated in India offering help and support in any way possible.

This isn’t the first time Oyo has come in to support people in need. In 2020 and 2021, Oyo listed lakhs of houses in discounted prices in India, USA, Canada, Philippines, Malaysia and so many more countries to healthcare workers who were required to quarantine. Oyo worked with government agencies and local authorities all over the world to support quality accommodation to healthcare workers at very affordable prices.

The world is concerned over Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine and businesses around the world have come together to aid everyone affected by it. Oyo has proudly been doing its part in providing a roof over people’s head for people fleeing their homes.