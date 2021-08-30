Pac-Man and Paw Patrol arcade machines for kids are coming soon

Arcade1Up has introduced Pac-Man and Paw Patrol arcade machines for kids. This new range of arcade cabinets is designed for children, and despite the smaller size compared to other cabinets offered by the company, sports bigger buttons and an 8-inch monitor for each game, features that help children learn how to play the games. The two Arcade1UP Jr. cabinets announced for the line, the Pac-Man Arcade1 up Jr. and the Paw Patrol, are smaller than previous Arcade1U cabinets and feature controls designed specifically for children.

The company hopes with its latest wardrobe line to bring Joy to the next generation of slot machines with this in mind. the upcoming arcades are focused around the Pac-Man and Paw Patrol franchises. Each includes three games in small arcade cabinets with 8-inch monitors, oversized controls, and children’s stools. No assembly is required and your children can get up and play one of the games within minutes. The Arcade1Up Jr. cabinets are the perfect addition to your nursery, family playroom, or a special children’s corner in your arcade.

The cool thing about this deal is that young children are introduced to this era of arcade games. You can never be too young to start playing as a child because it’s difficult to get a standard arcade machine. What you mean is that the youngsters can start playing as soon as they wrestle and become familiar with the everyday slot machines. this line is the perfect gift for young gamers to get the retro arcade experience they grew up with their parents at home. This range of slot machines will help children develop hand-eye coordination and improve motor skills.

The Arcade1Up Jr. and Pac-Man cabinets will be released on October 15 for purchase while the Arcade 1Up Jr. and Paw Patrol cabinets will be released on November 15. You will be able to buy slot machines starting from $280 at a variety of retailers. Tastemaker LLC, the Arcade1Up leader in home entertainment, is bringing retro gaming to a new generation by expanding its range of 3 / 4 scale retro arcades and pinball machines for children aged 4 to 8 with the new Arcade1Up Jr. line.

If you have small children in the house who want to get into arcade games and have fun, and you don’t have any older or younger children, Arcade1Up launches Arcade1Up Jr. The new arcade machines make it easy for children to take control of and learn all 3 added patrol games (TM) at their own pace with oversized buttons and custom difficulty levels. From this autumn, children aged 4-8 will be able to get into the arcade action in a new way with the slots.

The extra-small, stand-alone arcade cabinet is available to order from October 15 and features an eight-inch LCD screen, two large buttons, a giant ball at the top, and eight-way joysticks that make games like Pac-Man, Galaga, and Dig Dig easily for children who grew up playing games on touchscreens and console gamepads. Arcade1Up aims to bring the arcade experience home to players “homes” by re-creating classic cabinets such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This time, the focus is on introducing children to the culture of arcade games.