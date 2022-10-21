Padma Bhushan Recipient Satya Nadella Announces Intentions to Travel to India in January

The third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan, was given to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who said it was an honour for him to receive it. He added that he was looking forward to continuing to engage with Indians to help them use technology to achieve more.

Last Thursday, Dr. T. V. Nagendra Prasad, the Indian Consul General in San Francisco, presented Nadella with the official certificate for meritorious service. Nadella intends to travel to India in January.

Microsoft’s 55-year-old CEO was one of 17 recipients earlier this year.

“It’s an honour to get a Padma Bhushan Award and to be recognised with so many outstanding people,” Nadella remarked after accepting the honour. I’m grateful to the President, Prime Minister, and people of India and eager to keep collaborating with them to support their use of technology for greater accomplishments.

Nadella and Prasad spoke about the crucial part that digital technology plays in enabling inclusive growth in India during their discussion. According to Microsoft, the debate centred on India’s growth trajectory and its ability to lead the world in both politics and technology.

Following his conversation with Dr. Prasad, Nadella declared, “We are experiencing an era of unprecedented economic, societal, and technical transformation.

Digital technology will shape the next ten years. In order to accomplish more with fewer resources, Indian businesses and organisations of all sizes are turning to technology, which will ultimately boost innovation, agility, and resilience, according to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Nadella, a native of Hyderabad, was appointed Microsoft’s CEO in February 2014. He was also appointed the company’s chairman in June 2021, a new position in which he would be in charge of creating the board’s agenda.

One of India’s highest civilian honours, the Padma Awards are presented every year on the eve of Republic Day.

Three types of awards are given: the Padma Vibhushan (for exceptionally and distinguising service), the Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher level), and the Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The award aims to recognise accomplishments across all professions or spheres of endeavour when some aspect of public service is present. The Padma Awards Committee, which the Prime Minister appoints annually, makes recommendations before the Padma Awards are given out.