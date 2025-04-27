The tourism sector in Kashmir has been rocked by the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which has caused an unprecedented number of cancellations and overshadowed the region’s precarious economic recovery. Nearly 90% of travel reservations for Jammu and Kashmir have reportedly been canceled, causing immediate and severe consequences as the region struggles with the loss of 26 lives. From big hotels and travel agencies to local startups and small enterprises that had only recently started to recover from years of chaos, the effects are being felt throughout the whole tourist industry.

Tourism Industry in Crisis:

Travel bureaus in India started to report widespread cancellations within hours of the attack. Many families and groups canceled their plans for Kashmir entirely, according to agencies in Delhi, Kolkata, Siliguri, and Guwahati, which reported a flood of calls from worried clients. In addition to cancellations of reservations for the upcoming months, some agencies saw that a number of visitors who were already in the valley were reducing their stays and desperately looking for flights out. In many instances, the rush to depart was so severe that the cost of a one-way ticket to Srinagar soared to ₹35,000.

The region, which recently saw a record 2.36 crore tourist visits in 2024—including a spike in both local and foreign visitors—has suffered greatly as a result. Before the incident, Pahalgam, sometimes referred to as “mini Switzerland,” was overflowing with tourists. The town is now referred to as a “ghost town” by hoteliers and homestay hosts, who see empty rooms and lonely streets. As a result of safety concerns, group tours, honeymoons, and pilgrimage vacations have all been canceled in other well-known locations like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Srinagar.

Small businesses and Startups Take Most of This:

The blow to Kashmir’s tourism sector is particularly harsh for startups and small businesses that form the backbone of the local economy. In recent years, a vibrant ecosystem of travel tech startups, boutique homestays, adventure tour operators, and artisanal craft ventures had emerged, riding the wave of renewed tourist interest. Many of these businesses had invested heavily in expansion and upgrades, anticipating a strong summer season to help pay off debts and fuel further growth.

Now, with the sudden collapse in bookings, these entrepreneurs face mounting financial strain. Hotel and restaurant owners worry about meeting payroll and servicing loans, while drivers, guides, and artisans find themselves without work. The Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association, representing over 1,200 members, warns that the biggest casualty will be the staff, as hotels struggle to survive the next few months. For many, the season was meant to be a lifeline after years of instability and pandemic-induced losses; instead, it has become a source of anxiety and uncertainty.

Conclusion:

In addition to shattering the sense of normalcy that has been carefully restored in recent years, the Pahalgam incident has rekindled strong concerns about regional safety. The attack happened right at the beginning of the busiest summer season, which is usually the most profitable time of year for the sector, so the timing could not have been worse. 62% of families who had reservations for travel or pilgrimage to Kashmir between May and December have since canceled, per a LocalCircles study.

For startups and small businesses, the path forward is fraught with uncertainty. Many are looking to the government for support, whether in the form of financial relief, security assurances, or marketing campaigns to restore Kashmir’s image as a safe destination. However, the immediate priority remains the safety and well-being of residents and visitors alike.

As Kashmir’s tourism sector confronts its gravest challenge in years, the resilience of its people and businesses will be put to the test. The hope is that, with time, trust can be rebuilt and the valley can once again welcome travelers from across the world. For now, however, the scars of the Pahalgam attack run deep, and the journey to recovery has only just begun.