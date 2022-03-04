Payoneer Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Payoneer Global Inc. (“Payoneer”) (NASDAQ: PAYO), the business innovation organization controlling installments and development for the new worldwide economy, today detailed monetary outcomes for its final quarter and entire year finished December 31, 2021.

Income expanded 47% to $139.2 million when contrasted with $94.7 million every 2020. Exchange costs as a level of income diminished to 20% from 25% in 2020. Income-less exchange costs expanded 57% to $111.1 million from $70.8 million out of 2020. A total deficit of $18.9 million contrasted with an overall deficit of $11.2 million every 2020. Changed EBITDA of $13.5 million contrasted with Adjusted EBITDA of $(0.8) million out of 2020.

Functional Metrics: Volume expanded 16% to $16.2 billion when contrasted with $13.9 billion out of 2020. Income as a level of volume (“Take Rate”) expanded to 86 premise focuses from 68 bps in 2020. The entire Year 2021 versus Full Year 2020

Income expanded 37% to $473.4 million when contrasted with $345.6 million out of 2020. Volume expanded 28% to $56.7 billion when contrasted with $44.4 billion of every 2020. Take Rate expanded to 84 premise focuses from 78 premise focuses in 2020.

Final Quarter 2021 Business Highlights – The Company had various significant achievements in the quarter that support the strength of the stage, the positive ROI produced from ventures, and the enormous market an open door ahead.

Year over year development of more than half in districts like Latin America, Southeast Asia, and South Asia, the Middle East and North Africa;

Michael Levine, Chief Financial Officer of Payoneer, said “Our solid 2021 monetary outcomes showed our capacity to execute our development system, and our arrangement for 2022 is to keep constructing the go-to stage for worldwide business. We see the tremendous capability of the business sectors we serve and will keep on contributing essentially to extend worldwide outreach groups and advertising limits in high development markets; separate our foundation by expanding our R&D and Product groups to fabricate, improve and convey new items and administrations; and send off drives and missions to speed up the development of our higher worth administrations like B2B AP/AR, Payoneer Commercial Card, Merchant Services, and extend all the more forcefully into high development geographic business sectors.”

“Our direction likewise mirrors the possible effect from the contention in Ukraine. While the circumstance stays liquid, we have developed our direction to expect no commitment from Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus for the remainder of the year. Barring the effect from the contention in Ukraine, our income direction would have been $576 million to $586 million, or 22% to 24% year over year, our exchange costs direction would have been around 22% of income, and our Adjusted EBITDA direction would have been breakeven to marginally sure,” Levine proceeded.

“Nonetheless, Russia and Belarus consolidated address roughly 3% of our incomes, and along with Ukraine were somewhat under 10% of income in 2021. For the excess ten months of the year, we had projected these nations would create roughly $46 million of income, which we are currently barring from our direction. We expect the remainder of our worldwide business to become 22%-24% and in accordance with the incredible headway, we’re making on our system. As the circumstance in Ukraine is very new and advancing rapidly, our direction for Adjusted EBITDA is planned to mirror a disadvantage result in view of the full effect on our present unrevised growth strategies,” finished up Levine.