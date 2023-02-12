PayPal temporarily halts stablecoin work due to regular scrutiny

PayPal has apparently decided to abort the launch of its stablecoin that was expected to be unveiled in the upcoming weeks, despite releasing its 2022 fourth quarter financial results on Thursday. The OCC is reportedly in constant contact with regulated firms to understand the weaknesses and liabilities consumers may face because of the volatility of the cryptocurrency market.

According to a few reports, PayPal took this decision because of an ongoing investigation against stablecoin issuer company Paxos.

Paxos provides Pax dollar (USDP) and Binance USD (BUSD) as the top two trusted stablecoins in the crypto industry. This company owns a virtual currency licence BitLicenses – issued by NYDFS. This stablecoin issuer company also received a provisional bank charter U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in 2021.

Reportedly Paxos is under closer scrutiny than its peers may be. So probably here Paxos is facing regulatory heat with its operations and PayPal doesn’t want to take any risk with its services. Last week, a few rumours claimed that Paxos has been asked by the OCC agency to withdraw its application for a national trust bank charter. On 9 Feb, the Paxos team took to Twitter to revoke all such reports & rumours and confirmed that it will work continuously with OCC under compliance.

Meanwhile, the recent failure of several of the cryptocurrency market’s top participants, particularly FTX, has eroded investor trust in what was once considered the next big thing in finance. A halt in the creation of PayPal’s stablecoin follows a slew of recent regulatory actions against crypto businesses. According to an unidentified source who spoke with Bloomberg, the action forced the payments company to cease its pursuit of its own coin.

Stablecoins, digital currencies designed to maintain a constant value relative to a fiat currency such as the dollar or euro, have gained popularity in recent years for their ability to combine the benefits of cryptocurrencies with the stability of traditional fiat currencies.

Over the past two years, PayPal has made significant strides in the cryptocurrency world, allowing users to purchase Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin using its digital wallet. In January 2022, the company announced its intention to explore the creation of its own stablecoin, long before the insolvency and collapse of crypto giants like Celsius, Voyager, and FTX.