People using ChatGPT to take up multiple full-time jobs

ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Open AI has become the talk of the world. Earlier launched as a prototype in November 2022, GPT 4 is now a lot more developed and precise with its tasks as compared to the earlier versions of the tool.

Pros and Cons of ChatGPT:

PROS:

ChatGPT stores previous conversations in its memory to provide more accurate results on further usage.

It can accurately mimic conversations between humans

It can be used to write computer programs and to debug them.

It is capable of composing music and writing stories.

It can also be used to write university essays, complete other homework and answer test questions. (This can also be included in the Cons on the platform and is dependent on the nature of your profession)

It removes potentially offending material from its responses using another Open AI tool.

CONS:

It is not completely reliable and often provides faulty responses which are senseless of partly incorrect.

ChatGPT is not totally up to date with the events that took place after September 2021.

On certain occasions ChatGPT has failed to filter out racist and sexist content.

Usage:

The AI platform was widely used after its release for a large variety of purposes.

For students, it offered the opportunity to play a few more hours on their Play Station as ChatGPT did their homework. For working professionals, it allowed more leisure time and did more than half of their work. For some people, it was just a software that could frame responses to their text messages.

While it meant convenience to a lot of people, employers and teachers were not particularly happy with the technology. The teachers were concerned about how their students would learn if an AI was doing all their work and the employers felt that they were paying employees for the work that they didn’t do.

Overemployed Workers:

There were people who found an opportunity in the pandemic and started working multiple full time jobs during the lockdowns and some even continued with their jobs even after the threat was managed. These people used the open AI software to do the majority of the work that they were assigned from their jobs and only had to provide finishing touches (correcting factual errors, making sure the work was up to the mark). This helped such employees to get higher salaries and lesser work. Some of them were working in as many as 4 jobs at the same time. An employee also mentioned that what took him 4 hours to complete on his own could now be done under 45 minutes with the help of ChatGPT.

An ex-employee of a FAANG company also claimed that he is working in two jobs at the time, although he was working in 4 when the pandemic was on going. He further added that the code he created using ChatGPT would work perfectly in most cases and contributed a lot to the multiple jobs that he had. The users of the platform aren’t limited to engineers and students, a university professor at United Kingdom who also runs multiple side hustles also said that the AI platform has helped him generate business plans, maintain spreadsheets and write blog posts.

Some employees also revealed that they have started using the chat-bot to respond to the texts of their seniors. A few of them even asked ChatGPT to write the text in lowercase to avoid any suspicion.

THE FUTURE:

It does however make these employees realize that they are replaceable. Therefore, it is in their best interests to not tell their bosses about how they’re getting their work done. One employee compared the situation with the textile industry where machine operated mills quickly replaced the old ones. The possibility that an office that requires a 100 employees might run with a single employee ho uses ChatGPT is threatening to the existence of their jobs. However, we are unlikely to see this happen anytime soon as the platform still requires a lot of improvements.

Comments

comments