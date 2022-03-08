Petco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings

Petco Health & Wellness Co. (WOOF) on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $29 million. The San Diego-based company said it had a net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share. The pet store chain posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period. For the year, the company reported a profit of $164.4 million, or 62 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.81 billion.

Petco expects full-year earnings in the range of 97 cents to $1 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.15 billion to $6.25 billion.

