Renowned economist and gold advocate Peter Schiff predicts a Bitcoin bloodbath. He has foreseen a significant downturn in Bitcoin’s value, attributing it to the anticipated introduction of stringent crypto regulations by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler.

Gensler’s Regulatory Move in Response to Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval

Following the SEC’s recent approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), it was informed that Peter Schiff predicts a Bitcoin bloodbath. He believes that Gensler, feeling pressured after the spot Bitcoin ETF approval, will soon unveil new regulations that could substantially raise the cost of Bitcoin transactions.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Schiff expressed his belief that SEC Chair Gary Gensler, feeling pressured after approving spot Bitcoin ETFs, will soon introduce new and stringent crypto regulations. Schiff expects these regulations to significantly raise the cost of Bitcoin transactions, consequently undermining its use case and leading to a sharp decline in price.

Schiff’s skepticism towards Bitcoin’s utility is not new. Last week on X, he commented, “In addition to all the previously existing ways to gamble on Bitcoin, there are now eleven more ways for speculators to place their bets.” Schiff highlighted concerns about Bitcoin’s lacking real-world utility compared to assets like gold.

A Shift in Regulatory Focus

Peter Schiff predicts a Bitcoin bloodbath and suggests that the upcoming regulations are likely to concentrate on anti-money laundering (AML) measures rather than securities laws. This shift, according to Schiff, could undermine Bitcoin’s use case and result in a sharp decline in its price.

Schiff’s predictions sparked a series of reactions from the crypto community. Some users questioned the notion that Gensler was backed into a corner, while others pondered how the SEC could increase the cost of Bitcoin transactions.

Gensler’s View on Bitcoin

Gensler, who has previously indicated that most crypto tokens, excluding Bitcoin, should be treated as securities, may adjust his stance on Bitcoin. Schiff emphasizes that the expected regulations would be centered around AML, a move that diverges from traditional securities law.

Many users challenged Schiff’s perspective, questioning Gensler’s ability to influence Bitcoin transaction costs directly. Some users even raised doubts about the SEC’s jurisdiction over aspects such as on-ramps and off-ramps unless they involve unregistered securities.

Pointing to Gensler’s past statements characterizing Bitcoin as a commodity, users highlighted the potential challenges in regulating the cryptocurrency. The SEC’s primary role in enforcing securities laws was emphasized, with AML regulations falling under the purview of other agencies, such as the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

Increased Trading Activity Amidst Spot ETF Approvals

As new Bitcoin Spot ETFs began trading heavily, approximately $10 billion was traded within just three days. This surge in trading activity occurred alongside Schiff’s predictions and criticisms of Bitcoin’s perceived shortcomings.

Eric Balchunas, Senior Bloomberg ETF analyst, emphasized the significance of the Bitcoin ETF market debut. He compared the impressive $10 billion in volume within the first three days to the combined 2023 launches, stating, “Let me put into context how insane $10 billion in volume is in the first 3 days.”

Balchunas highlighted the exceptional trading volume of $10 billion, contrasting it with the combined volume of 500 ETFs launched in 2023, which totaled $450 million. This surge in activity underscores the growing interest and demand for Bitcoin-related investment products.

The SEC’s recent approval of spot ETFs involved major financial players, including Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust, as well as offerings from Bitwise, Hashdex, iShares, Valkyrie, ARK 21Shares, Invesco Galaxy, VanEck, WisdomTree, Fidelity Wise Origin, and Franklin.

Schiff’s predictions, coupled with the SEC’s recent approvals, set the stage for a dynamic period in the evolving landscape of digital assets.

