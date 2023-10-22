Peter Schiff warns of deep recession: Recession, Inflation Crisis, and Dollar’s Uncertain Fate

In a recent interview, prominent economist Peter Schiff warns of deep recession about the state of the U.S. economy, predicting a series of troubling events that could have far-reaching consequences for the nation and the global economy. Economist Peter Schiff issued a cautionary statement, expressing concern about the potential inflationary depression.

He emphasized that inflation is expected to persist at elevated levels, which, in turn, could result in a more protracted and severe economic downturn. Schiff also foresees a decline in demand for the U.S. dollar due to the substantial growth in the national debt and federal budget deficits. He added, “As the dollar’s value declines, Treasury yields will likely increase at an accelerated pace.

Peter Schiff’s Insights on Inflation, Economic Downturn, and Depressive Trends

Prominent economist and advocate for gold, Peter Schiff, recently reiterated his concerns about the U.S. economy and the U.S. dollar through a series of social media posts on platform X.

In one of his posts, Schiff noted, “The financial and economic crisis that we are currently witnessing is not unexpected and has been foreseeable for several years. However, as it unfolds, mainstream media, government institutions, academia, and the Federal Reserve may claim it was unforeseeable. They will likely search for private sector scapegoats.”

He emphasized, “It’s essential to remember that the persistence of higher interest rates is directly tied to the sustained presence of elevated inflation in the economy.”

That means the coming recession will be deeper and last longer, too. It’s not just stagflation but an inflationary depression.

Peter Schiff Critiques Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s Inflation Explanation and Policy Approach

Schiff also weighed in on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent statements about the state of the economy. He asserted, “Powell attributed today’s inflation to the pandemic, but it’s crucial to recognize that the pandemic itself did not cause inflation; it was the actions of the Fed and the federal government that exacerbated the inflation problem during the pandemic. Both entities significantly worsened the situation by running substantial budget deficits and engaging in extensive money printing to fund stimulus checks.”

Additionally, Schiff criticized Powell for stating that the Fed does not consider fiscal policy when formulating monetary policy decisions and that he does not adjust monetary policy based on fiscal policy. Schiff deemed this declaration highly imprudent, believing it would ultimately define Powell’s unsuccessful tenure as the Fed Chairman.

The economist continued:

The primary use for U.S. dollars has been to buy Treasuries. But since the biggest buyers are now sellers, and the national debt and federal budget deficits are soaring, demand for dollars should also collapse. Once the dollar starts falling, Treasury yields will rise faster.

Peter Schiff’s Projections for Escalating Bond Yields and Concerns About the U.S. Economy

“It is evident that bond investors have lost faith in the Federal Reserve’s capacity to reduce inflation back to the targeted 2%. This explains why 30-year Treasuries are currently yielding at 5.1%. However, Schiff argues that a 5.1% yield is far from sufficient to counteract the effects of prolonged high inflation over 30 years. Consequently, he anticipates a swift and substantial increase in bond yields.”

“He predicts that the Treasury yield curve will soon normalize at higher rates throughout its duration. Short-term yields are expected to rise from 5.5% to 6%, while long-term yields could climb from 5% to 7%

Peter Schiff warns of deep recession 0f inflation and the fate of the U.S. dollar have sparked significant debate. He emphasizes the potential for severe inflation, a prolonged economic downturn, and a decline in the dollar’s global status. While these predictions are dire, they’re met with varying degrees of skepticism. The future remains uncertain, and time will ultimately determine whether Schiff’s forecasts hold or take a different course as experts continue to watch economic indicators and policy decisions closely.

