Photo editing could become the next area conquered by AI

Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) continue to revolutionize various industries, and photo editing is no exception. A group of researchers from Google, in collaboration with the Max Planck Institute of Informatics, has unveiled an innovative point-based image manipulation tool called DragGAN. This tool utilizes AI to enable users to edit photos effortlessly without any prior experience in image editing. By allowing users to manipulate multiple points of an image along a defined trajectory, DragGAN ensures that the edited output remains within the realm of realism. Although DragGAN is currently in the research phase, it has generated significant interest, resulting in heavy traffic that crashed the team’s homepage. This report explores the capabilities and potential applications of DragGAN, highlighting its distinctiveness from existing photo editing tools and its future prospects.

1. The concept and functionality of DragGAN:

DragGAN is a point-based image manipulation tool developed by Google researchers in collaboration with the Max Planck Institute of Informatics. Unlike traditional photo editing techniques that rely on distorting the entire image, DragGAN operates by incrementally moving multiple points of an image along a user-defined trajectory. This approach offers greater control and precision in editing without compromising the realistic appearance of the image. By leveraging generative adversarial networks (GANs), DragGAN provides a user-interactive manner to achieve precise modifications in images.

2. Distinction from existing photo editing tools:

While existing photo editors like Photoshop offer tools to resize or warp images, DragGAN presents a fundamentally different approach. Tools such as the “Warp” tool in Photoshop manipulate the image by pulling it in various directions based on user input. In contrast, DragGAN regenerates the entire underlying object within the image to accommodate the desired changes. This process ensures that the edited elements seamlessly integrate with the overall composition, maintaining realism. DragGAN’s unique approach positions it as a powerful tool in the realm of photo editing.

3. Extending the capabilities of AI-generated images:

DragGAN can be utilized in conjunction with other AI tools, such as text-to-image generative AI models like Midjourney or Runway. If the output generated by these models does not precisely match the desired image, DragGAN can efficiently refine and edit the results. By leveraging the interactive and flexible nature of DragGAN, users can achieve the desired modifications more quickly and effectively than with professional editing software.

4. Examples of DragGAN applications:

The research paper discussing DragGAN provides several intriguing examples of its capabilities. Users can manipulate various aspects of an image, such as altering the dimensions of a vehicle, adjusting facial expressions, resizing clothing on models, or even depicting a roaring lion by opening or closing its mouth. DragGAN can also generate occluded content, such as revealing the teeth inside a lion’s mouth, and can deform objects realistically, such as bending a horse’s leg. These examples showcase the versatility and potential applications of DragGAN in creative image editing.

5. Release timeline and alternatives:

While DragGAN is currently limited to the research phase, the team behind its development plans to release the code in June 2023. This indicates that mainstream availability of DragGAN may be on the horizon. In the meantime, for those seeking AI image generation capabilities, several other tools are already available. The report points out the top five AI image generators that can be utilized presently.

DragGAN, the point-based image manipulation tool developed by Google researchers in collaboration with the Max Planck Institute of Informatics, offers an exciting prospect for photo editing with AI. By allowing users to effortlessly manipulate multiple points within an image, DragGAN enables precise modifications while maintaining realism. Distinct from existing photo editing tools, DragGAN’s interactive approach and flexibility make it a powerful tool for both novice and professional users.

