Mumbai Hosts India’s Biggest Digital Payments Ecosystem Event

Point to Business Services hosted the first Payments Innovation Summit, at Mumbai’s Novotel International Airport Hotel. More than 150 delegates, 20 speakers and 4 sponsors attended the exclusive one-day paytech and payments ecosystem focused event. The event emphasized on the importance of building a collaborative ecosystem for the payments industry in India, as well as a need for a more personalized experience in promoting a sustainable and robust payments innovation community. The theme of the event was all about “Driving the future of payments enhanced by digital innovations”

The summit kicked off with a invigorating opening keynote by Mr. Nalin Bansal, who is the Chief of Fintech, Corporates and New Initiative, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), he spoke about the state of Indian Payments Landscape and what’s in store for the future.

The event featured leading industry experts and thought leaders such as Mr. Vaibhav Joshi, Co-founder, CBO & Global Head BFSI, Ayekart Fintech; Mr. Prasanna Lohar, Chief Executive Officer, Block Stack; Mr. Abhishant Pant, Founder, The Fintech Meetup; Ms. Shanthi Kartheeswaran, President – Risk, Tutelar Fintech Private Limited; Mr. Sunil Kulkarni, CEO, Business Correspondents Federation of India ; Mr. Joachim Samuelsson, CEO, Crunchfish AB; Mr. Prithwish Sinha, Associate Director, PwC India; Abhishek Kothari, CEO, Pepper Money India; Mr. Sameer Gupta, Head – Business Development – Payments, Financial Services, Amazon Web Services; Mr. Sandeep Sharma Founder & CEO HiSAVE; Mr. Santhosh Reddy, Co-Founder & VP-Technology, ShakePe; Mr. Ishan Shah, Lead – Research and M&A, The Fintech Meetup; Mr. Vishesh Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Financial Securities; Mr. Harsh Vardhan Masta, Head-Digital Payments, Policybazaar; Mr. Abhijit Dey, Vice President – API Banking Product Head, DBAT, Axis Bank and Mr. Sahil Shah, Domestic Payment and Receivables Head, Citi India.

The summit culminated with high tea and networking. Attendees interacted with each other and engaged in discussions.

The event sponsored included Crunchfish AB; Tutelar; Acemoney and ShakePe. The event was supported by Policybazaar and India Blockchain Forum (IBF)

If you would more information on upcoming FinTech relevant events and P2B Services, please visit us at https://www.pointtobusinessservices.com/ or find us on LinkedIn (link:https://www.linkedin.com/company/pointtobusinessservices.com/)

Comments

comments