Up until December 6, you may download and keep Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, the 2015 game in the series that takes place in 19th-century London, for free from the Ubisoft Store. Given that Syndicate was the final AC game before the genre expanded into role-playing games with Origins, it’s an intriguing addition to the series.

The sequel, which has been available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One since 2015, follows Jacob and Evie Frye as they go to London in 1868, amid the Second Industrial Revolution. They make their mark in the underground as Assassins and retaliate against the Templars. It’s the first in the series to include two characters that players may alternate between in addition to new fighting features. In order to assert control, Jacob can lead his group into battles with other groups, using new traversal techniques like the grappling hook and carriages.

Right now, users can get the 2015 game for free on Ubisoft’s website as part of an “exclusive giveaway” that takes place in Victorian London for Assassin’s Creed. The deal is valid through December 6. While there are very minor restrictions for example, in order to access the game, users must have the previously stated Ubisoft account and utilize the Ubisoft Connect launcher rather than Steam or the Epic Games Store Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is otherwise completely free.

About the game

The ninth major Assassin’s Creed game is called Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate. The PC version of the game was launched on November 19, 2015, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions were released globally on October 23, 2015. In the game, the player assumes the role of an initiate as they investigate the narrative of the two playable protagonists, Jacob and Evie Frye. When the two arrive in London in 1868, the Industrial Revolution is reaching its pinnacle and bringing with it poverty and injustice in a city under Templar domination. The Fryes seized control of organized crime in an attempt to raise an army and liberate London in order to end their domination. The majority of Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate takes place in Victorian-era London in the 19th century.

Gameplay, Characters, and weapons

The play styles of the Frye twins mirror their disparate personalities, and the skill trees of the two playable characters differ. You are free to swap between characters at any time during the tasks, with a few notable exceptions. The Assassins gather a wide range of tools at their disposal, although they start the game with smoke bombs, throwing knives, and an Assassin gauntlet with a concealed blade. The new feature of throwing knives is that they may set off environmental traps, such as hanging barrels. There are several handguns available, such as semi-automatic pistols, revolvers, and derringers. Melee weapons include brass knuckles, cane-swords, and kukris; however, each twin is limited to equipping one weapon at a time. Because carrying a weapon was more strictly prohibited in that era, the playable characters hide their weapons when they are not in use.

Players earn experience points by finishing missions and carrying out assassination-type tasks, such as killing people in the air. A skill point can be spent to unlock a certain talent for every 1000 experience points earned; however, higher skills require more than one skill point to be unlocked.