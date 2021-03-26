Play Solitaire for Real Prizes: Solitaire Gold Is Redefining Mobile Gaming

Easy, innovative and effortless, Solitaire Gold is the next big thing in the online gaming industry, with an increasing number of players coming to the platform every day to satiate their entertainment needs.

With the availability of cheap internet plans and affordable smartphones, the world has widened its horizons. People now rely on these two things to do almost everything, including gaming. Making the most of this situation, gaming companies have started introducing online versions of traditional games like solitaire. People can now play solitaire card games online with players from across the country anytime, anywhere. The introduction of such traditional games into the online space has only increased the popularity of these games. For instance, one of the most played card games today is Microsoft Solitaire, with more than 35 million players playing the game per month and 100 million hands played daily globally.

Now with online gaming apps like Solitaire Gold, people can play solitaire for real money online. So now along with keeping yourself entertained and having fun, you can also win real money by using your solitaire skills and game strategies.

It’s raining benefits on Solitaire Gold

Solitaire Gold is the leader in online solitaire games. This app offers a vast variety of benefits that every gaming enthusiast will love. Let’s take a look at the perks of playing the game on Solitaire Gold:

Zero waiting time and smooth user interface: How many times have you had to wait to join a game of solitaire or faced issues of lag while playing solitaire games online? The answer is likely to be “a lot.” These are some issues that you won’t face while playing on Solitaire Gold. The app is superfast and effortless and ensures a fun gaming experience for everyone. Since thousands of players from across the country are playing on the app around the clock, you can play solitaire game at any time of the day, or night, and win cash prizes by beating your opponents with your skills. No loading time: Solitaire Gold is your smartphone’s best pal. The app occupies very little storage space on your phone and requires little effort to install. It is superfast and requires virtually no time to load. The app lobby is very detailed, so anyone can navigate through the app easily. The best part is that even multiplayer games are available online 24X7, so time is never a constraint. You can play online anytime, anywhere as long as you have a smartphone and an internet connection. Perfect for both beginners and experts: If you are new to the game and want to learn how to play solitaire online , Solitaire Gold has got you covered. The app offers an unlimited number of free practice games that you can play to get an understanding of solitaire and sharpen your skills. Once you feel confident about your game, you can start playing cash games and tournaments to win real money. If you are already familiar with game rules and have good skills, you can play not only cash games but also leagues/tournaments with huge cash prizes. Play with real players: Gone are the days when you would play against a computer or a bot. Playing with real people is much more thrilling and enjoyable. Solitaire Gold happens to be one of the few online solitaire platforms that have a multiplayer gaming mode. This allows you to play with real players from across the country. The app has head-to-head contests as well as leagues or tournaments, so you can take your pick. Exciting offers and bonuses: Solitaire Gold has an exciting variety of daily offers and bonuses that keep players hooked on the platform. For instance, on registering on the app and making your first deposit, you get a welcome bonus up to ₹1,500. The fun does not end there. When you invite your friends to play on the app, a referral bonus of ₹500 is credited to your account for every successful referral. You can use these bonuses to play cash solitaire games on the app and win real cash, which you can withdraw to your account. 100% safe and secure: Solitaire Gold is an absolutely safe and SSL-secure platform that protects your personal information and only you have access to your account. You can deposit money into your account safely by using fully secure payment gateways like debit/credit card, net banking, UPI and mobile wallets. Moreover, to prevent any fraudulent activities from taking place on the platform, cash players are KYC-verified and all player actions like deposits, withdrawals, and cash gaming are constantly monitored on the platform using ultra-modern algorithms and AI. You can withdraw your cash winnings and add cash to your account without worrying about safety.

With the wonderful, innovative features mentioned above, Solitaire Gold stands out from the online games available today. With thousands of people from across the country playing on the platform daily, this app is constantly redefining the meaning of online gaming.