PlayDapp Initiates Measures to Recover Stolen Assets and Enhance Security

In a recent cybersecurity breach, PlayDapp, a prominent Web3 gaming platform, suffers a huge loss in a cyber attack resulting in an estimated loss of $31 million in assets. The attack was first identified by Cyvers Alerts, a security platform, before an official confirmation from PlayDapp.

Suspicious Transactions Detected

Cyvers Alert reported on February 9 that they observed suspicious transactions on PlayDapp. Specifically, the deployer address of the gaming network had been compromised by an unauthorized entity. The hacker gained access and designated themselves as an authorized minter, subsequently creating 200 million units of PlayDapp’s native PLA token, valued at $31 million.

Stolen Assets Distributed

The stolen assets were distributed to various addresses, with $5.9 million worth of PLA deposited in an address on the Gate.io exchange. Cyvers Alerts acted swiftly to notify PlayDapp of the breach.

PlayDapp’s Response

Shortly after the security warning, PlayDapp officially confirmed the attack. In a statement, the gaming platform’s management expressed an understanding of the gravity of the situation and assured users that immediate action was being taken. PlayDapp informed partner exchanges and collaborated with them to suspend trading and address the issue, aiming to minimize the impact on PLA holders.

Precautionary Measures Implemented

To safeguard user assets, PlayDapp transferred all locked and unlocked PLA tokens to a new wallet, insulated against the hacker’s influence. This move was described as a precautionary measure to ensure the security of PLA assets.

Engaging with the Hacker

In an unconventional approach, PlayDapp announced that it had sent an on-chain message to the hacker, offering a reward for the prompt return of all stolen assets and contracts. Although the nature and size of the reward were undisclosed, it’s a common practice for platforms to negotiate with hackers in such situations.

Threat of Law Enforcement Action

PlayDapp asserted that if the hacker rejected the offer, the platform would involve the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other relevant law enforcement agencies. Additionally, a public bounty on the hacker’s identification would be issued, and the services of an anonymous blockchain security firm would be enlisted.

Security Measures Intensified

As Playdapp suffers a loss, the platform is reinforcing security measures to protect user assets. The engagement with the hacker and the threat of law enforcement involvement underscore the seriousness of the situation. Users are urged to stay informed about developments as PlayDapp strives to recover the stolen assets and reinforce the integrity of its Web3 gaming platform.

