Pokémon to hold a virtual concert 27th Feb with Post Malone

Pokémon will soon be celebrating its 25th anniversary by conducting a virtual concert. One of the main highlights of the event will be the presence of Post Malone, the American rapper who took part in the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” movie in a soundtrack. The event is going to be held on 27th February, and we will also see Katy Perry joining the event.

Katy Perry said that Pokemon has always been a constant in her life and she is a big fan. She has even visited the Pokémon cafe when on tour in Japan. So, she is really honoured about performing in the company’s virtual event. Just if COVID wasn’t present, we could have expected the company to conduct an exotic event offline.

How to watch the Pokémon live event?

If you want to experience the electrifying event online, note that it will be live on Youtube and Twitch for all fans out there. The timing of the event is 7:00 PM ET, 5:30 AM IST and 4:00 PM PT. If your time zone is not included, please refer to Google. There is a good chance that the event will be extremely good because of the challenges that the company has faced till now to make the anniversary memorable.

Just a week back, the company collaborated with McDonald’s to sell its happy meals with an exclusive set of Pokemon cards, but that move got ruined by scalpers. I hope no such things happen again, and the event is a success. Checking out the teaser video that the company has released, it can be seen how much effort that Pokémon has put in making it.

What are thoughts on Post Malone and Katy Perry on joining the Pokémon Virtual event? And will you tune in on Youtube or Twitch to watch it live? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: PayPal will soon add cryptocurrency support to VENMO wallets