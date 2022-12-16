Polestar 3 to demonstrate the Polestar 3 driver monitoring system in Jan next year

Polestar announced that it is going to demonstrate the Polestar 3 driver monitoring system (DMS). It will be at the CES 2023 in Las Vegas in January 2023. It’s a smart eye driver monitoring technology that will be included in its upcoming Polestar 3 vehicle.

The technology is to help avoid accidents and save lives, Polestar 3 features two closed-loop premium driver monitoring cameras and software from Smart Eye which track the driver’s head, eye, and eyelid movements, and can trigger warning messages, sounds, and even an emergency stop function when detecting a distracted, drowsy or disconnected driver. This is also critical technology to support improved standards from governments and safety organizations in the coming years.

Part of the broader driver understanding system is the DMS forms. It includes Driver Alert Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Aid, and Pilot Assist. Data from the various systems is processed and interpreted by the car’s centralized computer, powered by NVIDIA. At CES, visitors will be able to see how the cameras inside Polestar 3 track the driver’s head and eye movements and observe how the AI software can detect the state of the driver in real-time.

Technology innovation

According to the Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, “This technology addresses some of the main reasons behind fatal accidents and can help save lives by prompting the driver to refocus attention on the road – and can initiate preventive action when they don’t, or can’t.” Martin Krantz, CEO, and Founder of Smart Eye, comments: “We are excited to have our fellow Swedish innovators on our stand at CES. With over one million cars now featuring our advanced driver monitoring technology, it’s a great opportunity to showcase what lies beneath the surface in one of the latest cars to join our family.”

Polestar and Smart Eye are both headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, spotlighting the increasingly important role Sweden’s second-largest city plays in the advancement of automotive technology and development. The Smart Eye stand will be in the West Hall at location 6353. CES opens to the public on 5 January 2023.

From 2022, Polestar plans to launch one new electric vehicle per year, starting with Polestar 3 – the company’s first electric performance SUV which launched in October 2022. Polestar 4 is expected to follow in 2023, a smaller electric performance SUV coupe. In 2024, the Polestar 5 electric performance 4-door GT is planned to be launched as the production evolution of Polestar Precept – the manifesto concept car Polestar released in 2020 that showcases the brand’s future vision in terms of design, technology, and sustainability. As the company seeks to reduce its climate impact with every new model, Polestar aims to produce a truly climate-neutral car by 2030.