Polestar 3’s first SUV to be unveiled at an event in Denmark on October 12

Polestar will unveil its first SUV, Polestar 3 at an event in Copenhagen, Denmark on October 12. Its first all-electric SUV will also be the company’s third model. Volvo and Geely Motors in China own the company. Other models from the company include Polestar 1 and Polestar 2.

While the Polestar 1 had limited qualities, the Polestar 2 was a hit in the market with some notable sales numbers. It started deliveries of Polestar 2 in 2020. The development of Polestar 3, 4, 5, and 6 are all going on. However, the Polestar 3 is the company’s first all-electric SUV, and could quickly become the company’s best-selling product due to its body style alone. Just as the Model 3 sedan from Tesla established the company as a mass-market automaker, it was not going to be the automaker’s best-selling vehicle. The Model Y crossover eventually came out and became Tesla’s best-selling vehicle, just as CEO Elon Musk said in 2020.

Polestar will look to have the same momentum-building effects as the Polestar 3. Describing the vehicle as a “powerful, design-led electric performance SUV that appeals to the senses with a distinct shape,” engineers at Polestar looked to encapsulate the pure design of the modern SUV through proportions, stance, and aerodynamics, three variables that increase efficiency in EVs.

Technology

The Polestar 3 will also feature best-in-class tech thanks to a centralized core processor from NVIDIA, and advanced safety systems from Volvo and other industry leaders like Zenseact, Luminar, and Smart Eye. In performance metrics, the Polestar 3 offers a rear-biased dual-motor powertrain with torque vectoring for increased traction and control. Standard, adaptive dual-chamber air suspension and active dampers allow the Polestar 3 to switch between comfort or firm suspension settings, adjusting every two milliseconds.

Polestar says the Performance Pack will also add “Polestar Engineered chassis tuning” for the adaptive dampers and air suspension – which Auto Express will lead to a 13mm-lower ride height – plus gold accents on the wheel valve caps, seat belts, and a “laser-etched interior light strip”.

With the optional Performance Pack, the Polestar 3 will utilize 517 horsepower and 671 lb.-ft of torque. Outputs in flagship versions with the Performance Pack are rated at 380kW and 910Nm – 30kW/230Nm higher than a dual-motor Polestar 2 sedan with a $1000 performance software update, but less than Polestar’s most powerful car ever, the 447kW/1000Nm 2019-22 Polestar 1 coupe. That’s all Polestar is giving us, at least for now, as the unveiling is set for October 12 on a live stream at 1 P.M. EST. It is strongly believed that the vehicle is going to compete with Tesla cars.