The market for electric vehicles is still evolving quickly, with manufacturers releasing new or upgraded models almost every other week. One such EV company is Polestar, which recently tested a prototype Polestar 5 sedan’s quick charging capabilities in an extremely remarkable manner. It took the fully functional prototype just ten minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent less time than it would take you to catch up on your Instagram feed. A specifically commissioned 77.0-kWh battery manufactured by EV battery manufacturer StoreDot was installed in the test vehicle. Polestar claims that the Extreme Fast Charging, or XFC, technology can be improved to at least 100.0 kWh, even if it isn’t a very large battery.

Breaking Down the Numbers: Polestar’s Impressive Charging Rates

Apart from the velocity, the test’s overall charge rate is also remarkable. Polestar reports that charging rates increased to a little over 370 kW when the battery reached 80 percent of its capacity, having begun at 310 kW with the battery at 10 percent. The number we’d like to see is the average charge rate for the test, which sadly Polestar withheld.

Polestar’s head engineer for battery systems, Jens Groot, stated that this test was “the first time a complete battery pack has been tested in a fully functioning car, without (and this bit is important) showing the eventual power reduction typically seen during charging.” He continued;

“This is proof that we can now charge at these speeds in a standard car. We didn’t add anything new outside the battery pack. It still had the original cooling pump and fan.”

The test utilized a larger-than-average fast charger, but the technology is promising for future applications. Polestar claims the 77.0-kWh battery can be expanded to 100.0 kWh, potentially offering a driving range of over 200 miles after a 10-minute charge. This could significantly alter long-distance travel in electric vehicles, eliminating the need for lengthy charging stops.

Advancing Electric Vehicle Technology: Polestar’s Breakthrough in Rapid Charging

Noting that time is one of life’s greatest luxuries, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath asserted that the technology the company is exploring would be able to shorten stop times for drivers until they are more akin to what they experience with a gasoline-powered car today. While the prototype represents a significant advancement, there are still hurdles to overcome before widespread adoption. The XFC technology is still under development, and the availability of high-powered charging stations remains limited. Additionally, the impact of such rapid charging on battery health and long-term performance requires further investigation.

Dr. Doron Myersdorf, CEO of StoreDot said;

“We are very excited to share this impressive achievement today and are proud to be on this journey with Polestar, a leading car brand that envisions high-performance cars with a sustainable future.”

Despite these challenges, the Polestar 5 test represents a major step forward for electric vehicle technology. It paves the way for faster charging times, potentially making electric vehicles a more practical and convenient option for a wider range of consumers. The collaboration between Polestar and StoreDot showcases the industry’s commitment to innovation, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the realm of electric mobility. As battery technology continues to evolve and charging infrastructure expands, the future of electric vehicles looks increasingly bright, with faster charging times and longer ranges becoming the norm.