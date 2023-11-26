It appears like Ubisoft is thinking of doing something different with their game advertisements, like putting them in during actual gameplay. It has been observed that these advertisements in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey interfere with gameplay, in contrast to the custom of promoting new games and content on the main menu of a game. A person recently tweeted a picture of an Assassin’s Creed Mirage pop-up that they saw while they were playing the game.

This sparked some worries about how these advertisements might affect players’ game experiences. When playing a game, interruptions can throw off the rhythm and even cause participants to give up. Although Ubisoft’s desire to promote Assassin’s Creed Mirage makes sense considering the game’s strong launch and continuous sales, in-game advertisements have the potential to irritate users greatly.

It’s unclear if the advertisements were included in the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey game that could be purchased or in the version that came with a Ubisoft+ membership. Nonetheless, a lot of players voice how strongly they object to this type of promotion. Some players claimed that they would think about removing the game entirely after seeing such an ad just once.

Some, however, contend that the advertisement could have been the product of an error rather than a purposeful execution. For whatever reason, players continue to find them inconvenient during gameplay. It’s critical that publishers and creators of video games find a balance between marketing initiatives and maintaining the immersive experience that players desire.

Users review

Fab_XS shared his gameplay on social media and quoted;

(Translated)

It seems that for some users (Xbox and PS), Ubisoft is testing out in-game advertisements. When I attempted to access the map while in the middle of your game, a different game appeared for three seconds. Sufficient to remove?

Mango Mangoo said;

I got that ad when I was playing AC Odyssey. It was only when I paused and went to save. Even though I had already bought Mirage the day before.

Ubisoft Blames Technical Error

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey this week had a fullscreen pop-up advertisement that Ubisoft is calling a “technical error.” The pop-up, which appears as soon as you browse the map screen on the Xbox and PlayStation versions of the game, is reportedly visible to Reddit members. Reddit user “This is disgusting to experience while playing” summed up the common sentiment against these pop-ups during gameplay.

We’ve been informed that yesterday, when playing some Assassin’s Creed games, some gamers experienced pop-up advertisements. We fixed the technical fault that caused this as soon as we became aware of it.

Microsoft has started using fullscreen Xbox pop-up ads to promote its own games, which has annoyed Xbox owners. Microsoft’s ads display only when an Xbox is powered up, and it doesn’t seem like everyone is seeing them. Even yet, Microsoft’s and Ubisoft’s pop-up ads are still very different from the standard game console ads. Video game advertisements had already been shown on billboards, as seen in Saints Row 2 and other mid-to late-2000s EA Games games.