Porsche, Jaguar unveil images of next-gen electric race cars

Last week various Formula E teams have shared the images of testing their race cars and car liveries. These next-generation race cars are notable from Porsche and Jaguar. So far electric race cars have received some criticism for not being as fast as Formula 1 rivals with gas-powered engines. However, now things are changing as new cars are being testing showing some liveries.

Formula E is the racing series that has been showcasing electric vehicles in the racing segment with a more sustainable endeavor. The next-gen cars are to have many substantial advancements. According to Formula E, a rear-drive single electric motor could reach up to 470BHP. It will also have 200mph with a weight of 1,800 pounds including the driver’s weight. These cars could have “a power-to-weight ratio that is twice as efficient as an equivalent 470BHP internal combustion engine.”

The rear brakes of the car were also ditched, so the weight is reduced. The braking inside will be through front mechanical brakes. Furthermore, it has a front-mounted re-gen only motor and re-gen through the rear motor. Also, the vehicle will be able to run on 40% regenerated energy during the race.

Sustainability

Formula E has also maintained its dedication to sustainability, the new car will be net-zero carbon, and most parts, including the body of the vehicle, will be made of recycled material. Teams TAG Heuer Porsche and Jaguar TCS Racing have shown videos of the new vehicle and possible livery being tested on the track, while NIO 333 Racing has shared the new livery scheme they plan on showing on the car.

The new car comes 4 years after the introduction of the Gen 2 car, which itself changed the sport quite significantly as it eliminated the need for car swaps mid-race. Earlier, the new technological advancements signified a much larger change in the entire EV industry. The impending dominance over internal-combustion engines. Allowed companies to go head-to-head, on a technological and skill-based level, by leaving range concerns behind and upping the maximum power output in the cars. It was to heat up competition between the teams to a truly exciting level.

While the Formula E races do help the company’s branding. They were looking to eventually bring the cutting-edge technology into their production vehicles- the NIO ES8 and ES6 (both crossovers). These vehicles had prices ranging from $55,000-$65,000, far less than Tesla’s Model X, which cost more than double that in China in 2018. Now the details about prices and capacity are yet to be revealed fully.