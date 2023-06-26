Porsche Macan EV Makes an Appearance in Frauscher Boat Sketch

Porsche, renowned for its high-performance sports cars, has recently announced a collaboration with Austrian shipyard Frauscher to create an all-electric sports boat.

This exciting partnership aims to combine Porsche’s expertise in electric powertrains with Frauscher’s mastery in shipbuilding.

The 28.4-foot boat, called the Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air, will be equipped with the same cutting-edge electric powertrain technology as the highly anticipated Macan EV, and its design was unveiled through an official sketch.

While spy shots of the forthcoming Macan EV have been circulating, this new sketch provides fresh insights into the vehicle’s design, particularly from a profile perspective.

The digital drawing showcases the new crossover’s side profile, which reveals a rear end that appears to be more sloped compared to the current generation model.

This design change brings the Macan closer in resemblance to the Panamera and Taycan models. The taillights, depicted in the sketch, also bear a resemblance to the Taycan, featuring a continuous beam of red light spanning the width of the car.

In terms of specifications, it was previously known that the upcoming Macan would be built on Porsche’s new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, which incorporates 800-volt technology.

The official release from Porsche and Frauscher reaffirms these details, emphasizing the integration of the permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, the 800-volt architecture, the high-voltage battery, and the associated power electronics.

The Macan EV will be powered by a lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of approximately 100 kilowatt-hours.

While the release does not provide specific power figures for the Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air, details regarding the Macan EV’s power capabilities have been shared.

The most powerful version of the Macan EV is expected to feature an all-wheel-drive system, generating an impressive output of up to 603 horsepower and more than 738 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque.

In terms of charging capabilities, reports suggest that the Macan EV will be able to accept over 270 kW of power from compatible chargers. This would theoretically result in faster charging times than the Taycan, which currently supports up to 270 kW of charging power.

Frauscher Boat Sketch Teases Porsche Macan EV

Both the all-electric Macan and the Fantom Air boat are scheduled to make their debut in 2024. To mark this significant milestone, an exclusive first edition of 25 units of the Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air will be manufactured in Ohlsdorf, Austria.

This limited production run will allow passionate enthusiasts to experience the cutting-edge technology and unparalleled performance that Porsche and Frauscher have collaboratively developed.

The partnership between Porsche and Frauscher represents a convergence of two worlds—luxury sports cars and high-performance boats—both driven by sustainable electric powertrains.

The collaboration not only showcases Porsche’s commitment to expanding its electric vehicle lineup but also demonstrates its dedication to fostering innovation and pushing boundaries beyond the automotive industry.

The introduction of an electrified sports boat highlights the growing interest in sustainable transportation across various sectors.

The Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air is set to redefine the sports boating experience, offering enthusiasts an exhilarating and emission-free ride on the open water.

By leveraging the advanced technology employed in the Macan EV, this electric sports boat will deliver exceptional performance, efficiency, and environmental consciousness.

As both companies continue to shape the future of mobility, this collaboration represents a significant milestone in the pursuit of sustainable luxury and performance.

The collaboration between Porsche and Frauscher marks an exciting development in the world of electric mobility, extending beyond the boundaries of the automotive industry and into the realm of luxury sports boats.

The announcement of the all-electric Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air, alongside the unveiling of the new design for the upcoming Macan EV, signifies a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and pushing the limits of performance.

By leveraging Porsche’s expertise in electric powertrains and Frauscher’s shipbuilding prowess, the Fantom Air aims to redefine the sports boating experience.

The integration of the same powertrain technology as the Macan EV ensures exceptional performance, efficiency, and a thrilling emission-free ride on the water.

Comments

comments