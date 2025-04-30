Porsche AG’s financial engine sputtered in the first quarter of 2025, with its operating margins plunging to 8.6% from 14.2% a year ago. The luxury automaker slashed its annual outlook amid mounting headwinds from U.S. tariffs, dwindling demand in China, and a slower-than-expected shift to electric vehicles.

Tariff Turbulence Hits Hard

Porsche is one of the most vulnerable European automakers to the newly imposed 25% U.S. tariffs on vehicle imports, as it lacks any manufacturing footprint in North America. The financial toll was swift—at least €100 million ($114 million) in just April and May, according to Chief Financial Officer Jochen Breckner.

In an earnings call that saw frustrated analysts press for clarity and accountability, Breckner admitted that the carmaker had not yet passed on these added costs to consumers, though hinted it may have no choice if tariffs persist.

Investor Confidence Crumbles

Since its high-profile IPO in 2022, Porsche’s stock has fallen 25% year-to-date, and investor confidence is waning. Critics are increasingly questioning the dual leadership of CEO Oliver Blume, who also heads parent company Volkswagen AG. UBS analyst Patrick Hummel called for a reshuffle in management, while Deutsche Bank’s Tim Rokossa remarked that “each supervisory board meeting seems to reveal a situation worse than expected.”

Porsche shares dropped 6.4% on Tuesday morning, making it the worst performer on Frankfurt’s blue-chip DAX index.

China Sales Plunge as Local Brands Surge

Once Porsche’s growth engine, China has now become a liability. Sales in the country dropped by a staggering 42% in Q1, as local electric vehicle (EV) makers such as BYD and NIO surged ahead with tech-savvy, cost-competitive offerings.

Bill Russo, CEO of Shanghai-based Automobility, said foreign brands underestimated the rise of Chinese automakers. “No one believed the Chinese could build equity superior to the Europeans—until they did,” he noted.

With Chinese consumers increasingly favoring domestic EVs equipped with advanced features, Porsche is struggling to hold ground, especially in the high-end electric segment.

Revenue and Margin Outlook Slashed

Porsche revised its full-year revenue guidance downward to €37–38 billion from an earlier forecast of €39–40 billion. The company’s expected operating margin has also been cut sharply to 6.5–8.5%, down from 10–12%.

An LSEG poll of analysts pegged the average margin at 9.7% on revenues of €38.8 billion, putting Porsche’s new outlook well below market expectations.

Adding to its woes, the company announced it would halt expansion plans for its Cellforce battery subsidiary, citing declining demand for high-performance electric vehicles—especially in China.

Trying to Regain Control

Despite the growing storm, Breckner said Porsche is taking steps to adapt, including optimizing inventories and cost controls. The company had shipped extra stock to the U.S. ahead of the tariffs in April, hoping to buffer short-term disruptions. However, with intensifying global competition, trade friction, and internal leadership scrutiny, Porsche’s road ahead is anything but smooth. Industry observers suggest the company is now “kitchen-sinking” expectations—deliberately lowering forecasts to reset market expectations. Whether that strategy will restore investor trust remains to be seen.