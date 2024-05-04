In the social media world, TikTok has emerged as a dominant force, capturing the attention of millions of users across the United States. However, its future in the country has been uncertain due to regulatory concerns and national security considerations.

With legislation requiring ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, to sell its US operations, the question arises: who could be the potential buyers?

Legislative Pressures and TikTok’s Dilemma

Over the past few years, TikTok has faced mounting pressure from US lawmakers, who view the app not just as a platform for entertainment, but also as a potential tool for propaganda and misinformation.

In response, legislation was passed mandating ByteDance to divest its US operations to a domestic entity within a specified timeframe. Failure to comply would result in an outright ban of TikTok in the US.

Despite this “sell or be banned” ultimatum, TikTok has continued to thrive, embedding itself further into American society. Its popularity among users and advertisers alike has led to speculation about the likelihood of a sale versus a ban. With revenue reaching nearly $15 billion in 2023 and a user base of 170 million Americans, TikTok presents a lucrative opportunity for potential buyers.

Potential Buyers and Their Prospects

Several companies have been rumoured as potential buyers of TikTok’s US operations, each with its own motivations and challenges.

Amazon

Known for its willingness to experiment and its push into short-form video through the Inspire shopping feed, Amazon has been suggested as a potential buyer. The integration of TikTok’s shopping features could provide Amazon with new opportunities for e-commerce and targeted advertising. However, concerns remain about Amazon’s ability to improve the user experience on TikTok, given its track record in website design.

Apple

With its experience in dealing with Chinese regulators and operating one of the world’s largest app stores, Apple has been considered a potential bidder for TikTok. However, the company’s recent antitrust troubles and concerns about content moderation could pose challenges to regulatory approval. Additionally, the reputational risks of associating with a platform like TikTok may deter Apple from pursuing a bid.

Oracle

As a current partner of TikTok through Project Texas, Oracle has intimate knowledge of TikTok’s data systems and business strategies. This familiarity could expedite the transition process if Oracle were to acquire TikTok. However, concerns about data security and regulatory scrutiny surrounding Project Texas may hinder Oracle’s prospects as a buyer.

The sale of TikTok’s US operations presents a complex set of challenges for both potential buyers and regulators. Questions about data privacy, national security, and the role of foreign ownership in American media have fuelled debate and speculation.

While some analysts believe a sale is theoretically possible, they emphasise the complexity and uncertainty of such a transaction. Regulatory approval, technical integration, and the involvement of multiple stakeholders add layers of complexity to the process.

Moreover, the geopolitical tensions between the US and China further complicate the situation, with both governments seeking to assert control over TikTok’s future. Any sale would likely face scrutiny from both sides, with implications for international trade and relations.

As TikTok takes on these challenges, the fate of its US operations hangs in the balance. While the company has expressed willingness to comply with regulatory requirements, the specifics of any potential sale remain uncertain.

Ultimately, the future of TikTok in the US will depend on a variety of factors, including regulatory decisions, corporate strategies, and geopolitical dynamics. As stakeholders weigh their options, the fate of TikTok’s millions of American users hangs in the balance. Whether the app will continue to thrive under new ownership or face an uncertain future remains to be seen.