In a monumental move within the luxury fashion industry, the Prada Group has announced the acquisition of iconic fashion house Versace in a deal valued at 1.25 billion euros ($1.4 billion). The acquisition, disclosed Thursday, brings two of Milan’s most storied labels under the same roof and signals a bold new chapter for Italian luxury.

The deal sees Prada purchasing Versace from Capri Holdings, the U.S.-based luxury conglomerate that also owns Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo. Versace, globally recognized for its daring, glamorous aesthetic — from body-hugging silhouettes to opulent Greco motifs — now joins Prada’s portfolio, which includes the avant-garde Prada brand itself, youthful Miu Miu, and traditional Church’s footwear.

Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada’s Chief Marketing Officer and heir apparent to the family business, emphasized the strategic nature of the acquisition:

“We are buying a brand with huge potential, with a very recognizable aesthetic.”

He also noted there were no creative or customer overlaps between the two houses — allowing each brand to flourish in its distinct space under the larger umbrella.

No Creative Overhaul, Just Evolution

Prada has made it clear: this acquisition is not about reshaping Versace but nurturing its identity and expanding its reach. The group plans to maintain Versace’s creative DNA and cultural authenticity, while enhancing it through Prada’s superior industrial capabilities, retail strategy, and operational expertise.

Bertelli echoed the lessons learned from the meteoric rise of Miu Miu in recent years, saying:

“We don’t need to change the brand, revolutionize it. We need to just evolve it.”

This approach suggests small, calculated shifts — not sweeping changes — will steer Versace back into strong financial form.

A Changing of the Guard

Though Donatella Versace — the iconic designer who took over the brand after the tragic 1997 murder of her brother, Gianni Versace — is stepping down as creative director, she will remain an integral part of the house in a new role: Chief Brand Ambassador.

In her official statement, Donatella expressed full confidence in the acquisition:

“I am honored to have the brand in the hands of such a trusted Italian family business.”

Taking over the creative reins is Dario Vitale, formerly head of design at Miu Miu. Prada executives were quick to clarify that this leadership change had no relation to the acquisition and was instead a personal and independent decision made prior to the deal.

Financial Breakdown and Strategic Fit

While the final value of the deal will be adjusted at closing — expected in the second half of 2025 — the transaction has already been approved by the boards of both Prada and Capri Holdings. To finance the acquisition, Prada will take on 1.5 billion euros in new debt.

According to Prada, Versace currently represents 13% of the group’s pro-forma revenue, with Miu Miu contributing 22% and Prada commanding 64%. The acquisition is seen as a way to drive sustainable revenue growth, not as a cost-cutting or synergy-focused move.

Despite the brand’s popularity, Versace has struggled to keep pace in recent years, particularly during the rise of the “quiet luxury” trend. Under Capri Holdings, Versace accounted for 20% of 2024 revenue but failed to consistently match its branding power with financial performance.

The acquisition was welcomed warmly by the Italian government, which viewed the return of Versace to Italian ownership as a cultural and economic victory.

Industry Minister Adolfo Urso remarked:

“An historic ‘Made in Italy’ brand is Italian again.”

As fashion’s landscape continues to shift — with major legacy brands being acquired, merged, or diversified — this move signals a re-consolidation of Italian craftsmanship and creative leadership.

With Prada’s careful stewardship and Donatella’s ongoing presence, the future of Versace looks both secure and promising. Backed by Prada’s global infrastructure and strategic insights, the brand has the opportunity to reignite its glamour, expand its global footprint, and reclaim its place at the forefront of fashion innovation.

As the industry watches closely, all eyes will be on how this historic union unfolds and whether it ushers in a new golden age for Italian luxury fashion.