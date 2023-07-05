President Biden’s Executive Order Raises Concerns Over Regulatory Transparency

The April 6 executive order signed by President Biden has generated discussion over its potential effects on regulatory transparency and public scrutiny. The ruling raised the amount from $100 million to $200 million that rules must exceed in order to be eligible for government consideration based on their economic impact. Critics raise worries about less transparency and the possibility of executive branch abuse while supporters claim that the shift streamlines the regulatory process and more effectively uses the limited resources available. This article examines the executive order’s specifics, the companies involved, and any potential effects of this regulatory change.

I. The Executive Order’s Impact:

The government’s procedure for evaluating important regulatory changes has been dramatically changed by President Biden’s executive order. Certain policies are now exempt from cost-benefit analysis and extra review since the economic effect threshold was doubled from $100 million to $200 million. Economic analysts have voiced worries about the potential lack of objectivity in cost-benefit calculations, even though the Biden administration cited inflation as the justification for this change. As a result, there can be more support for the administration’s proposed regulations and fewer checks from the legislative and judicial branches.

II. Companies and Regulatory Changes:

The executive order has effects on numerous businesses and industries. The rule creating a health insurance programme for U.S. Postal Service employees is one such example. This policy may affect postal workers’ access to healthcare in the long run by avoiding further inspection. Another illustration is the State Department policy that raises visa costs for visitors, students, and others. This adjustment, which eluded more scrutiny, might have an impact on people trying to enter the US as well as the tourism and educational industries.

III. Concerns Over Transparency and Oversight:

The higher economic effect requirement, according to critics, protects a sizable proportion of regulations from public review. The Biden administration enacted 43 economically significant policies last year under the previous $100 million cap. However, it is anticipated that under the revised criterion, just 18 rules will be transparent and subject to further review. Concerns regarding accountability and transparency are raised by this lack of oversight of the executive branch.

IV. Impact on Businesses and Job Losses:

New efficiency requirements for home appliances, including microwaves and toothbrush chargers, are the outcome of President Biden’s advocacy for green energy goals. Manufacturers contend that these expensive regulations hinder innovation and could result in the loss of thousands of jobs in the United States. Before enacting onerous laws, critics contend that the executive branch should take into account the economic impact on firms, especially small ones. Senator John Thune offered legislation to improve transparency and objective study of regulatory impact in order to address this problem, with an emphasis on taking into account less onerous options.

V. Political Responses and Future Outlook:

Republicans in Congress, in particular, want to scrutinise regulatory reforms more closely as criticism of the Biden administration’s regulatory agenda grows. Legislation requiring congressional approval for rules with an economic impact of more than $100 million was enacted by the GOP-led House. In order to keep government organisations responsible, Senator Thune’s proposed legislation calls for them to do transparent and impartial economic effect evaluations prior to enacting rules. Despite difficulties in the Democratic-controlled Senate, these initiatives might succeed if Republicans take over in 2024.

Conclusion:

Both support and apprehension have been expressed over President Biden’s executive order, which raised the bar for regulatory examination of economic impact. Critics are concerned about decreased openness and the possibility of executive branch abuse, despite the fact that supporters of the shift claim it optimises resources and speeds up the regulatory process. Regulational changes that have an influence on postal workers’ healthcare benefits and international travellers’ visa costs are only two examples of how this has an impact on numerous organisations and sectors. The ongoing discussion highlights the necessity to balance effective regulation with transparency in order to maintain the executive branch’s accountability to the general public and other branches of government. It is unclear how future regulatory monitoring will be shaped as the political environment changes.

