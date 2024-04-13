Calling all Vault Dwellers! The post-apocalyptic online RPG, Fallout 76, is now free for new Amazon Prime members in celebration of the premiere of the Fallout TV series on Prime Video. That’s right, if you’ve been itching to explore the irradiated wastes of West Virginia but haven’t taken the plunge, now’s your chance to jump in for free!

How to Access Fallout 76 for Free with Amazon Prime

This offer is available for new Prime members only, and it grants you a free copy of Fallout 76 for either PC or Xbox (playable on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S). Here’s how to wasteland wanderlust on a budget:

Head over to the Prime Gaming hub (formerly Twitch Prime).

Sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial if you’re not already a member.

Look for the “Games” tab and locate Fallout 76.

Claim your free copy and follow the on-screen instructions to redeem it on your chosen platform.

This freebie isn’t just a way to drum up players for Fallout 76; it’s a strategic move by Bethesda to capitalize on the renewed interest in the Fallout franchise sparked by the TV series. The apocalyptic drama promises to bring the world of Fallout to life in a whole new way, and with the game now free for Prime members, there’s a lower barrier to entry for those curious to delve deeper into the lore.

The tenth entry in the hugely successful video game series, “Fallout 76,” is an online multiplayer action role-playing game that was released in 2018 for the Xbox One, Sony PlayStation 4, and PC. The story takes place in the year 2102 in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. You take on the role of a resident of Vault 76, a fallout shelter, and set out to recolonize “Appalachia,” or West Virginia while learning about the mystery sickness that almost wiped off humankind.

Key Highlights of the Fallout 76 Free Prime Offer

But is Fallout 76 worth your time, free or not? Here’s a quick rundown:

Online Focus: Unlike previous Fallout titles, Fallout 76 is an online multiplayer experience. You’ll encounter other players while exploring the wasteland, rebuilding civilization, and fighting off mutated creatures.

Open World Exploration: The vast map of West Virginia is yours to explore, filled with iconic Fallout landmarks, hidden secrets, and plenty of danger lurking around every corner.

The vast map of West Virginia is yours to explore, filled with iconic Fallout landmarks, hidden secrets, and plenty of danger lurking around every corner. Building and Crafting: Gather resources, build your own CAMP (a customizable shelter), and craft weapons, armor, and other necessities for survival.

Gather resources, build your own CAMP (a customizable shelter), and craft weapons, armor, and other necessities for survival. Fallout Lore: Fallout 76 expands the Fallout universe with its unique post-apocalyptic setting and lore you won’t find anywhere else.

While Fallout 76 received mixed reviews at launch, it has seen significant improvements through post-launch content updates. Whether you’re a die-hard Fallout fan or simply curious about the franchise, this free Prime offer is a great opportunity to see what Fallout 76 has to offer.

So, grab your Pip-Boy, Prime your adventure gear, and prepare to explore the vast wasteland of Fallout 76 – all on the house (well, kind of)! Remember, this offer is only valid for new Prime members, and the free game claim period ends on May 15th, so don’t miss your chance to join the post-apocalyptic party!