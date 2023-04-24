Privacy Pays: Check If You’re Eligible for a $353 One-Time Payment from Settlement

If you’re an American citizen who values their privacy, then you might be eligible for a one-time payment of $353 as part of a privacy settlement. The payment is a result of a lawsuit against a major technology company for their mishandling of personal information.

Lawsuit

In 2018, the lawsuit was filed against the company, alleging that they had collected personal information without consent and shared it with third-party advertisers. The lawsuit was settled, and as a result, the company agreed to pay out $17 million to eligible citizens.

The $17 million settlement will be distributed to eligible citizens in the form of a one-time payment of $353. To be eligible, you must have had an account with the company between a specific time period, and you must have been affected by their data collection and sharing practices.

If you’re unsure whether you’re eligible, you can check the settlement website to see if your account is included. The website provides detailed instructions on how to file a claim and receive your payment.

It’s important to note that this payment is not just about the money. It’s about holding companies accountable for their actions and sending a message that privacy is a fundamental right that should be respected.

Privacy

Privacy is becoming an increasingly important issue in today’s world, with companies collecting vast amounts of personal information on their users. It’s important that we all take steps to protect our privacy and hold companies accountable for their actions.

One way to protect your privacy is to be careful about what information you share online. Only share information that is necessary, and always read the privacy policy of any website or app before using it. You can also use privacy tools such as ad-blockers, VPNs, and password managers to help protect your information.

Another way to protect your privacy is to support companies that prioritize privacy. Look for companies that have strong privacy policies and take steps to protect their users’ information. By supporting these companies, you’re sending a message that privacy matters.

In conclusion, if you’re an American citizen who values their privacy, then you should check if you’re eligible for the one-time payment of $353 as part of the privacy settlement. Not only is this payment a result of a successful lawsuit, but it’s also a reminder that privacy is a fundamental right that should be respected. It’s up to all of us to take steps to protect our privacy and hold companies accountable for their actions.

