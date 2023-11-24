Computer games have long been a part of most modern people’s lives. They are played by both teenagers and mature adults, playing games every day, from a few minutes during a break at work to hours-long sessions on free days. So, what is the success of computer games? And should you even start playing them if you’re thinking about diving headfirst into the virtual world? And how harmful (or, on the contrary, sound) is it for you?

We will not describe a detailed analysis of this issue from a medical point of view, except that we will touch on it superficially. About the fact that a long uninterrupted time spent behind a monitor screen has a devastating effect on vision, you know yourself, and about the psychological component of this topic on the Internet is already enough information. In turn, we will consider all the Pros and Cons of games from the point of view of the most common player.

Let’s start with the pros of computer games.

Getting to know new worlds

Many of you would like to find yourself in the worlds of your favorite books or films. And some of you would like to see how people lived in the Middle Ages or earlier. Today’s technology does not allow us to invent a time machine or create an alternative universe where everything would be how we would like it to be.

This is where computer games come to our aid with realistic graphics and recreated popular alternative worlds to the smallest detail. Take, for example, Gambino. Where would you be able to feel the atmosphere of modern or old Las Vegas without paying money for it?

These and similar games, with fascinating peculiar worlds, excellent graphics, well-thought-out plots, and the ability to take a direct part in what is happening in them – all this allows us to say that computer games can be interesting in terms of acquaintance and discovery of something utterly new to yourself that you can not and almost under no circumstances could not see in the real world.

Spending time with friends

The modern world is moving faster and faster every day towards digitalization and the increasing influence of the Internet on our lives. It is unsurprising that today, some of us have not even one but several friends we may have never seen. Yet we communicate with them precisely the same way as our real-life friends, except for the possibility of tactile contact. The times when we could contact a friend from another part of the planet only by Skype or SMS are over.

Now, there are many messengers and very convenient voice communication applications like Discord, for which you do not have to pay anything at all, and the quality of communication in them is no worse than on the mobile network. All this allows us to make friends from other cities and countries, communicate with them anytime, and spend time together in games. Yes, precisely in fun, because in this case, they become the best platform for joint recreation even among friends who initially knew each other in reality.

Computer games as practice

It is no secret that in the modern world, various simulators allow you to hone specific skills while sitting at home and not being exposed to any unnecessary danger.

Learning about history and culture

Not all computer games are based on fantasy worlds or have a futuristic setting. Actual historical events inspire developers from some game studios. Listing all the games that recreate real-life (or pre-existing) objects with incredible accuracy would take a long time. The main thing is to understand that only some games are designed to entertain you. On the contrary, many have the right to be considered valid because they can tell you about those times or events that are not even written about in books now.

Development of intelligence and reaction

Many studies of the scientific community from different countries have provided information that computer games can develop in a person, such indicators as attentiveness, concentration, reaction speed, memory, and even flexibility of thinking.

Naturally, it cannot be claimed that all games will be equally beneficial. Different games will have a peculiar influence on a person. We can already say that video games are a powerful tool for human learning and development, which we have yet to use correctly.

Now, it’s fair to talk about the cons of computer games.

Time-consuming

Life in the modern world has such a high pace that sometimes there is not enough time for something unambiguously useful. Passing another computer game can take from several dozens to hundreds of hours of real-time. And throwing the passage of the quest halfway through is not very desirable. Only some story games will allow you to save without completing the mission. As a result, you are forced to play beyond what you originally planned.

Can be addictive

Unfortunately, this fact has already been confirmed by many studies. Some people are so out of control that they can sit at their favorite game all day. This is especially common with children and teenagers who skip school and spend less time on homework to spend as much time as possible playing games. It is easy to guess that such behavior will not lead to anything good.

Lack of physical activity

This is probably one of the most critical disadvantages of gambling addiction. This is the real scourge of our time. In addition to the fact that people are forced to spend their working hours sitting behind a monitor screen, and at home after work, they continue to sit at the computer in an attempt to relax and enjoy their favorite games. This creates a natural vicious circle.

Aggressive online gaming community

It is somewhat ambiguous minus, as it depends on the players themselves and from a particular game. But, as practice shows, the game chat online is just teeming with various insults to other players. Regardless of players’ mentality, there will always be those who spoil the mood for themselves and others in online games. In many ways, this is explained by emotions and the spirit of competition, in which so and so wants to spill all the anger on the opponent. But often, insults are also directed at allies, which can easily not only undermine the concentration of the whole team on the game but also lead to personal relations after the game.

To summarize, let’s say that computer games are not as bad as they often like to present in various studies and make them to blame for all the bad events in the world. Of course, if you do not know the measure and are overly fond of video games, you, at least the benefits of them, will not get any.

But if you approach games with common sense, do not put them at the center of everything, remember your primary tasks in life, and pay due attention to your health, then no computer game will not bring serious problems. And in some cases, and some cases, it can become a lifeline that will allow you to distract yourself from the constant hustle and bustle, especially in our difficult times.