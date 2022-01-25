pTron Force X11 with Bluetooth Calling, Heart Rate Monitor – Complete Review

With the debut of the Ptron Force X11 wristwatch, Ptron, a famous company known for its inexpensive audio accessories such as true wireless earbuds, Bluetooth earphones, and wired earphones, has entered the wearable category in India.

The smartwatch does come under the sub-Rs 5,000 smartwatch sector, this should directly compete with boAt, Fire-Boltt, and others. The smartwatch is available in Onyx Black and Pink Suede. The business is providing a one-year guarantee with its new smartwatch.

Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO of pTron, commented on the launch, saying, “pTron Force X11 is a perfect marriage of revolutionary technology and iconic design aesthetic at a price never seen before in the category, making it the ultimate accessory to keep you ahead of the game.”

What are the specifications for pTron Force X11

The Ptron Force X11 has a 1.7-inch HD full-touch color display with a 2.5D curved spherical dial housed in an alloy metal housing. According to the manufacturer, the smartwatch is pleasant to wear all day and night. The new wristwatch has health features like the ability to measure heart rate and other bodily vitals such as blood oxygen levels. It also includes guided breathing sessions and the ability to schedule regular walks. It has seven different sports modes. Other functions of the gadget include a pedometer, calorie burnt count, step count, sedentary & hydrate reminder, sleep monitor, and distance traveled.

Wireless calling is a key feature of the Ptron Force X11 smartwatch. It includes Bluetooth version 5.0 and a built-in microphone for receiving calls. Incoming SMS and social media alerts may also be received by the wristwatch. It also provides remote access to the phone’s camera app and the ability to manage music. On the battery front, the Ptron Force X11 is said to have 7-day battery life.

The charging time for the gadget is stated to be 3 hours. It works with the DaFit App for both Android and iOS. Users may use the app to view a variety of health statistics, set reminders, and create unique watch faces. The smartwatch has an IP68 grade and is water-resistant, according to the manufacturer.

Ptron’s new wristwatch also provides sedentary and hydration warnings to its users. It also tracks users’ calorie intake. For a better user experience, the Force X11 smartwatch is compatible with the DaFit App for both Android and iOS. It provides access to a wide range of health data, as well as the ability to create reminders and customize watch faces.

A pedometer, call refuse, locate my watch, app support, sedentary warning, step count, calories burned, stopwatch, and alarm are among the additional features of the pTron Force X11. The smartwatch is 255 x 49 x 12mm in size and weighs 37 grams.

Pricing for pTron Force X11

As far as pricing is concerned, the pTron Force X11 is available to buy through the Amazon website for a price tag of Rs.2,900.

Conclusion – Is it worth buying pTron Force X11?

To conclude things, we would like to say that the pTron Force X11 smartwatch comes with a lot of specifications and features coming out for low budget-friendly pricing. For the people who are looking forward to finding a good new option for people seeking a smartwatch around Rs 3,000. On pTron site you can find the smartwatch for Rs.3,599.

Also Read: