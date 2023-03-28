The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday issued a ruling that includes statements from the ChatGPT AI bot, marking an unprecedented event in India, according to the Indian Express.

The answer was utilized by the court to decide ChatGPT’s opinion regarding the issuance of bail to a man charged with a vicious assault.

The reply from ChatGPT was merely aimed at providing a more clear overview of the matter, not a view on its merits, as Judge Anoop Chitkara made clear in his order.

The US-based artificial intelligence firm OpenAI developed ChatGPT, which was put out in November.

The capability of the large language model to generate responses to inquiries that mimic those of people has attracted attention. Examinations in both business and law at universities have achieved passing results for their work. The AI chatbot had previously helped a Colombian court in making a legal judgment.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had asked ChatGPT: “What is the jurisprudence on bail when the assailants assaulted with cruelty?”

According to LiveLaw, the program responded that the jurisprudence in these situations would rely on the rules of the country in which the suit was brought.

“However, in general, if the assailants have been charged with a violent crime that involves cruelty, such as murder, aggravated assault, or torture, they may be considered a danger to the community and a flight risk,” the bot said. “In such cases, the judge may be less inclined to grant bail or may set the bail amount very high to ensure that the defendant appears in court and does not pose a risk to public safety.”

ChatGPT said that the judge will have to consider the “severity of the assault, the defendant’s criminal history, and the strength of the evidence” while deciding whether to grant bail.

Also, the chatbot highlighted the importance of keeping in mind that all defendants are eligible to bail until there are strong arguments to refuse it and that “presumption of innocence is a fundamental principle of the justice system.”

“Therefore, even in cases where the assailants have assaulted with cruelty, they may still be granted bail if the judge determines that they do not pose a risk to the community or a flight risk,” it concluded.

In the trial before the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, a guy named Jaswinder Singh was charged with killing Ramandeep Singh through a brutal assault. Allegations of rioting, criminal intimidation, murder, and criminal conspiracy have been filed against Jaswinder Singh.

In its order, the court said that the complainant and the victim had been attacked by Jaswinder Singh and other accomplices “in an abhorrent manner as substantiated by the nature of injuries on their bodies”.

“Causing death itself is cruel but if the cruelty causes death, the tables turn,” the court said. “When the physical assault is done with an element of cruelty, the parameters of bail also change.”

Jaswinder Singh’s request for release was rejected by the court because of his criminal background, which also included two attempted murder cases and worries about his potential to flee or commit another crime.