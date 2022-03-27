Punjabi Singer Daler Mehndi purchased land in Metaverse

While the metaverse is slowly attracting users from around the globe, it seems like Daler Mehndi has become the first Indian to purchase land in the simulation. A week ago, the singer became the first artist from the subcontinent to perform in the metaverse, joining the likes of international artists like Travis Scott, Justin Beiber and Ariana Grande.

Some months ago, Mehndi had become the first Indian singer to perform in the Metaverse following international celebrities like Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Marshmallow, and Ariana Grande.

On his social media accounts, Mehndi posted, “Inside Daler Mehndi’s Balle Balle Land | The Daler Mehndi Store @thedalermehndistore. PartyNite, India’s very own Metaverse, is all set to launch Daler Mehndi’s Balle Balle Land.”

He further stated in the post that all “future events, music concerts will happen in this land.”

“Special Paintball arena is planned,” the post read further. The popular Punjab singer has also changed his Instagram bio which now reads, “First Metaverse Man, Owner of Balle Balle Land | Creator of Tunak Tunak & Tara Ra Ra | Singer | Composer.”

The Metaverse platform PartyNite which hosts Mehndi’s ‘Balle Balle Land’ is a Hyderabad-based game studio. PartyNite is a “digital parallel universe (powered by blockchain) to hangout with your friends as customisable avatars & have fun exploring new worlds, meeting new people, joining parties, attending events, playing games, claiming – minting – selling playable NFTs, dancing, listening to music, having a drink or as simple as just talking,” as stated on its website.

Balle Balle Land also houses a gold statue of Daler Mehndi and the area will host concerts by him and other artists soon. “I went with an open mind on PartyNite Metaverse and it was a very rewarding experience… I really enjoyed performing on PartyNite and I wanted a permanent presence & hence created Balle Balle Land,” the report quoted Mehndi as saying. The singer added that his purpose in starting Balle Balle Land is to promote Punjabi and Sufi music globally.

Daler Mehndi said Balle Balle Land will help foster new talent in the field of Punjabi, Sufi, pop and Bollywood music. Speaking about audiences moving to virtual spheres, the singer said he believed that the shift is here to stay. Social media users are all for a Daler Mehndi revival.

According to the official website of partynite.metaverse, it is a “digital parallel universe, powered by blockchain” where people can hang out with friends as customisable avatars, meet new people as well as join parties and events.