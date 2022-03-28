Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

PVR, INOX Announce Merger
This merger makes the company the largest players in the film screening industry

Vishvas Narayan
BusinessEntertainmentIndia NewsMarketsNews

Two of the biggest players in the film screening industryPVR and INOX have joined hands now and have announced a mergerTheir stock amalgamation has been approved with a stock swap ratio of three shares of PVR for ten shares of INOX.
The new entity will now be named as PVR INOX Ltd.
The new joint company now has over 15,000 screens spanning over 72 cities in over 160 locations.
As of the fiscal year of 2020INOX’s ad revenue per screen amounted to two thirds of PVRs as revenueThe executives of either entities believe that the merging of two already successful companies can only be positive and lead to higher gains through advertisingwhere Inox would catch up with PVR initially and then the integrated entity could even command a higher premium over the course of time.
INOX also charges their customers lesser with cheaper feesIn factINOX only brings in half of what PVR rakes in in term of convenience fees per screenThe entire structure of their charges is set to be revamped according to top officials.

INOX by Hindustan Times
With this new mergerthe combined corporation now owns half the screens in the countryBoth companies have operations all over the nationbut PVR dominates the northsouth and west while INOXs main stronghold lies in the east.
Howeverwith respect to total earnings generatedthe integrated entity takes up just under half of the total shareBut accordingto expertstheir share is only bound to rise as this new merger only means that they can reduce the costs and fast track many processes to increase their margins.
The entire film screening industry is now a twohorse race with Cinepolis lagging behind this behemoth of a mergerCinepolis owns almost a third of the totalThe industry as a whole was rattled up by the advent of the coronavirus and the lockdown rules set by the governmentWith almost zero revenue in the two yearsmany screens failed to stay afloat and eventually crumpledINOX and PVRtoo ran massive losses during the fiscal year of 2020 and most of 2021 toothereforethis merger came as a shock to most people including experts as other players are now just getting readjusted and used to the market and other government laws.
With people now revisiting theatres to watch their favourite moviesthe industry is here to grow.

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend