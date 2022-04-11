Radhakishan Damani increases stake in VST Industries, trims in Blue Dart

Veteran investor Radhakishan Damani has increased his stake in VST Industries in the March 2022 quarter but trimmed his stake in Blue Dart Express, suggesting the latest shareholding data.

According to the latest regulatory filing by the company, the ace investor bought roughly about 12,000 equity shares of VST Industries during the January-March period. The purchase via his investment arm, Derive Trading and Resorts.

Radhakishan Damani holds a majority of stake in the company through his investment firms, including Bright Star Investments and Derive Trading and Resorts.

As of March 31, 2022, Damani and his investment arms held 49,93,204 equity shares or 32.34 per cent stake in the cigarettes company, which was 49,81,177 or 32.26 per cent in the preceding quarter.

The company held 3,48,770 equity shares or a 1.47 per cent stake in the company at the end of the December 2021 quarter. Which was trimmed down to 3,31,770 equity or 1.40 per cent by the end of the March 2022 quarter.

Mumbai headquartered in Blue Dart Express is an Indian logistics company that provides courier delivery services. It operates in other South Asian countries too. The scrip has risen about 25 per cent in the last year.

According to the data from Trendlyne, Damani and his investment arms publicly hold 14 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 180,062.9 crore as per the latest corporate shareholdings filed.